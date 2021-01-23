Donovan Clay, Eron Gordon lead Valpo to first Valley win of the year

If there was ever a must-win situation just four games into the Missouri Valley Conference slate, Valparaiso faced it on Saturday night.
Led by Donovan Clay and Eron Gordon, the Crusaders earned their first Valley victory of the season with a 69-60 win over Illinois State at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois.
Clay had 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Gordon added 14 points and 10 rebounds, giving Valparaiso two players with double-doubles for the first time in more than four years.
“We were embarrassed as a group against Loyola,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We had good practices and the guys kept their spirits. It showed tonight. We needed a win, but I’m really just proud of the way the guys have stuck with it.”
Gordon and Clay set the tone early as Valparaiso won its sixth straight game against Illinois State. Gordon knocked down a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game and then Clay had an offensive putback followed by a block to swing the momentum immediately toward the Crusaders.
“Donovan was fantastic,” Lottich said. “We’ve had a lot of conversations and talks and he’s a guy that just really takes to coaching. He really came to play tonight. That first basket was a high offensive rebound putback and it got us going.”
Gordon continued his hot start to Valley action by adding five assists and three steals to his point total. As good as Gordon was on the floor, Lottich has been impressed by the fifth-year seniors leadership off the floor.
“Eron has been great for us,” Lottich said. “He had some big shots and made some big plays in transition. When you’re struggling, guys look to the seniors and his presence in our locker room has been big for us.”
The Crusaders (4-9, 1-3) led from start to finish in earning their first road victory of the season. Illinois State came into the game having knocked off rival Bradley on Wednesday, but the Redbirds (5-9, 2-6) were out of sorts from the jump.
“The stat that is not out there (on the final box score) is 50-50 balls,” Illinois State coach Dan Muller said. “They got them and we didn’t. For the most part we got a deflection and we would try to go get it and they would try to go get it. They would get it and score.”
DJ Horne led the Redbirds with 19 points while Dusan Mahorcic added 15 points and five rebounds. Connor Barrett knocked down four 3-pointers and had 12 points for the Crusaders, while fellow freshman Sheldon Edwards added nine points off the bench.
Valparaiso and Illinois State will meet again on Sunday afternoon in the finale of the two-game series.
“We’re going to enjoy this for about 15 more minutes and then it’s back to work,” Lottich said. “We’re going to make some adjustments and get hyper focused on tomorrow. I don’t want to let my guard down.”