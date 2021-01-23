Donovan Clay, Eron Gordon lead Valpo to first Valley win of the year

“Eron has been great for us,” Lottich said. “He had some big shots and made some big plays in transition. When you’re struggling, guys look to the seniors and his presence in our locker room has been big for us.”

The Crusaders (4-9, 1-3) led from start to finish in earning their first road victory of the season. Illinois State came into the game having knocked off rival Bradley on Wednesday, but the Redbirds (5-9, 2-6) were out of sorts from the jump.

“The stat that is not out there (on the final box score) is 50-50 balls,” Illinois State coach Dan Muller said. “They got them and we didn’t. For the most part we got a deflection and we would try to go get it and they would try to go get it. They would get it and score.”

DJ Horne led the Redbirds with 19 points while Dusan Mahorcic added 15 points and five rebounds. Connor Barrett knocked down four 3-pointers and had 12 points for the Crusaders, while fellow freshman Sheldon Edwards added nine points off the bench.

Valparaiso and Illinois State will meet again on Sunday afternoon in the finale of the two-game series.