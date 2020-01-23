Early shooting woes doom Valparaiso in road loss to Missouri State

“I pulled (Javon in the first half) and I told him to sit there and look and kind of get a feel of it and pick your spots,” Lottich said. “At no point did I think he was taking the wrong (shots). Maybe one or two out of the 18 he took, but those are shots that he’s been making all year.”

Valparaiso was just 2-of-20 from the 3-point line in the first half and the Crusaders ended the night shooting 20.5 percent (8-of-39) from the perimeter. Valparaiso’s 39 3-point attempts are the most in a single game since at least the 1989-90 season when the school began archiving its individual box scores.

Freeman-Liberty missed his first nine 3-point attempts while Donovan Clay and Eron Gordon each missed five shots from beyond the arc.

“They dared us to shoot it and we took the first open one and we missed,” Lottich said. “That allowed our energy to be dissipated. What we have to do is take the right ones and as a team, we know what those are. In the second half we didn’t shoot it great, but we shot the right ones.”

Fazekas played in his first game since suffering a wrist injury on Nov. 9. The Marquette grad played 21 minutes and had six points on two 3-pointers.