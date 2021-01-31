Evansville strolls past Valparaiso, ending three-game win streak

The Purple Aces shot 66.7% from the floor in the first 20 minutes and went into halftime with a 37-27 lead. Evansville continued to find its way to the basket in the second half, but Krikke’s hot start came to a screeching halt as he only scored two points the rest of the way to finish with a team-high 18 points.

“I thought Ben was good, but we got away from him in the second half,” Lottich said. “Some of that is we have to make better post entry passes. We just have to do a better job.”

Evansville pushed the lead to 21 points early in the second half before the Crusaders began clawing back. Connor Barrett knocked down a 3-pointer with 9:40 remaining to cut the deficit to 58-45. Valparaiso would then go the next eight minutes without hitting another field goal before Steven Helm scored with under two minutes remaining and the game well out of hand.

Givance led the Purple Aces (7-8, 5-4) with 19 points, four assists and three steals while Newton and Curtis each added 17 points. Eron Gordon had 13 points for the Crusaders (6-10, 3-4) while Donovan Clay was held to a season-low three points. Both teams will return to the Ford Center on Monday evening for the final game of the two-game series.