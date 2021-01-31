Evansville strolls past Valparaiso, ending three-game win streak

Nothing beats a Sunday afternoon stroll and Evansville spent 40 minutes walking down the center of the lane in a victory over Valparaiso.
The Purple Aces scored 44 points in the paint and shot over 60.4% in a 70-52 win, putting a stop to Valparaiso’s three-game winning streak at the Ford Center in Evansville.
Evansville came into the game with a reputation for knocking down shots from the perimeter, but the Purple Aces attacked the basket with vigor, hitting 23 of 30 shots from inside the 3-point line.
“We didn’t play the defense that we’ve been playing,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We had a really hard time containing the drive. Part of that comes with being concerned with their ability to make some outside shots.”
Jawaun Newton set the tone from the start of the game on Sunday by driving straight to the basket on Evansville’s first possession. Evan Kuhlman followed shortly thereafter, and then Shamar Givance, and then Samari Curtis. Regardless of who had the ball for the Purple Aces, it was a parade through the paint.
“When you’re get straight line driven, that generally means you got beat off that first bounce,” Lottich said. “We didn’t have a lot of pop today.”
Ben Krikke did all he could to keep the Crusaders in the game. The reigning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week scored 16 points in the first half, but Valparaiso couldn’t keep up with Evansville’s hot shooting.
The Purple Aces shot 66.7% from the floor in the first 20 minutes and went into halftime with a 37-27 lead. Evansville continued to find its way to the basket in the second half, but Krikke’s hot start came to a screeching halt as he only scored two points the rest of the way to finish with a team-high 18 points.
“I thought Ben was good, but we got away from him in the second half,” Lottich said. “Some of that is we have to make better post entry passes. We just have to do a better job.”
Evansville pushed the lead to 21 points early in the second half before the Crusaders began clawing back. Connor Barrett knocked down a 3-pointer with 9:40 remaining to cut the deficit to 58-45. Valparaiso would then go the next eight minutes without hitting another field goal before Steven Helm scored with under two minutes remaining and the game well out of hand.
Givance led the Purple Aces (7-8, 5-4) with 19 points, four assists and three steals while Newton and Curtis each added 17 points. Eron Gordon had 13 points for the Crusaders (6-10, 3-4) while Donovan Clay was held to a season-low three points. Both teams will return to the Ford Center on Monday evening for the final game of the two-game series.
“We’ll get some food for the players and the coaches will start dissecting the film immediately,” Lottich said. “We’ll meet later on tonight to go over what went wrong and we’ll regroup for tomorrow.”