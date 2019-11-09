Valparaiso couldn't overcome missed free throws, turnovers and poor defensive rebounding Saturday, and an 81-70 loss to Saint Louis isn't all the Crusaders have to worry about.
Ryan Fazekas is hurt again. The redshirt senior forward exited in the first half after drawing an offensive foul with 7:39 left and at halftime was ruled out for the remainder of the game, per Valparaiso.
Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said he doesn't know what Fazekas' injury is or whether he went to the hospital. Or, for that matter, how much time he will miss.
“I have no idea,” Lottich said via phone.
Valparaiso's 2018-19 season turned when Fazekas suffered an ankle injury against Bradley on Jan. 8. The Crusaders won that game to start 3-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference but went 5-12 the rest of the way, including a four-game stretch after Fazekas returned but before he broke his thumb.
Fazekas led the team with 23 points in Tuesday's opening win against Toledo. The Crusaders scored fine after he left Saturday's game, shooting 44.7% from the field and making 8 of 17 from 3-point range. But they made just 20 of 35 free throws and missed six straight late after clawing back to down 70-68.
“I'm proud of the fight,” Lottich said. “If we shot our free throws and made them, I think the outcome could've been different. I thought their physicality was on display to start the game for sure, but as the game went on we did a better job of being physical ourselves.”
Valpo held even with SLU early, but the Billikens strung together a 13-0 run midway through the first half to seize control. The Crusaders committed 19 turnovers and allowed 16 offensive rebounds.
Daniel Sackey led the Crusaders with 22 points and kept Valpo from falling away early. Javon Freeman-Liberty added 19, including 16 in the second half as Valparaiso got back in the game.
“Daniel just has the heart of a lion,” Lottich said. “I thought he was a big part of what we did tonight, how we competed tonight to get back in the game.”
SLU's Jordan Goodwin racked up 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Sophomore guard Demarius Jacobs added 20 points — he had scored 15 career points prior.
Valparaiso continues its road trip at SIU-Edwardsville on Tuesday.