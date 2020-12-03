Former Denver transfers lead Valparaiso to foundational win at Illinois

When Grace White and Carie Weinman decided to transfer to Valparaiso, they did it for moments exactly like Wednesday night’s win over Illinois.
The former Denver transfers combined for more than half of Valparaiso’s points in a 62-59 win over the Illini at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday. It was the program's first win over a Big Ten team since 2012. White led the Crusaders with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists while Weinman had 16 points and four 3-pointers.
“When I first came to Valpo, I would talk to Grace all the time about it,” Weinman said. “I told her how much I loved it here. I told her that we could do big things here. It’s nice that we have our second year together and it’s nice that we’ll be able to get a third.”
Weinman became one of the first players to commit to Mary Evans when she transferred from Denver to Valparaiso prior to the start of the 2018-19 season. As she sat out the season, White went through her second year with the Pioneers, but had plenty of conversations with Weinman about teaming up in Northwest Indiana. White, who is the first member of Red Lake Tribe to earn a Division I scholarship, transferred prior to the beginning of last year and then earned a waiver to play right away.
White was only going to play two seasons with the Crusaders, but the NCAA granted all winter sports athletes an additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19 this season and the senior has already elected to come back for a fifth year.
“I’m so excited to be able to come back for another year,” White said. “Knowing I can further my education and we can continue to build, I think we’re going to be pretty good. Carie and I talked about only having one year left, but now we have this year and next year. The growth we’re going through, it’s going to be big for us.”
Weinman started all 29 games for Valparaiso last season and led the team with 65 steals. White came off the bench and averaged less than 20 minutes in the 23 games she played as she dealt with various injuries throughout the year. Evans knew that White was capable of more and started to have a little remorse on pushing for the waiver to play immediately.
“I had mixed emotions about getting the waiver because sometimes that year in residency is really important for a transfer before they start playing,” Evans said. “I think it was great for Carie (to sit out a season) and I think a lot of time with transfers, it gives them the opportunity to fall back in love with the game. I was kicking myself for maybe not pushing for her not to play, but now it is a blessing that she can get that year back and we’ll see them together for two more years.”
Love and basketball has been an idea that has flowed through White ever since COVID-19 struck last year and derailed Valparaiso’s year short of a postseason opportunity. White was back healthy and getting ready for the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and a possible berth in the WNIT or WBI when the season was cut short. Going into quarantine in March, and then two more quarantine stints in the fall, helped illustrate White’s relationship with basketball.
“You relearn that love of the game,” White said. “From having it taken away to now being able to do what you love. This has all really made me understand my appreciation for the game.”
The Crusaders will continue their ambitious nonconference schedule at Purdue on Sunday and at Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday before opening up at home against Western Michigan next Saturday.
