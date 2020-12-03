Former Denver transfers lead Valparaiso to foundational win at Illinois

“I’m so excited to be able to come back for another year,” White said. “Knowing I can further my education and we can continue to build, I think we’re going to be pretty good. Carie and I talked about only having one year left, but now we have this year and next year. The growth we’re going through, it’s going to be big for us.”

Weinman started all 29 games for Valparaiso last season and led the team with 65 steals. White came off the bench and averaged less than 20 minutes in the 23 games she played as she dealt with various injuries throughout the year. Evans knew that White was capable of more and started to have a little remorse on pushing for the waiver to play immediately.

“I had mixed emotions about getting the waiver because sometimes that year in residency is really important for a transfer before they start playing,” Evans said. “I think it was great for Carie (to sit out a season) and I think a lot of time with transfers, it gives them the opportunity to fall back in love with the game. I was kicking myself for maybe not pushing for her not to play, but now it is a blessing that she can get that year back and we’ll see them together for two more years.”