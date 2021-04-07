Former four-star recruit Robert Washington finds a home at Valparaiso

“Just being a young coach, I figured that the sky was the limit,” Colder said. “I knew that we were graduating three seniors and we had to revamp the running back room. I decided to give Robert a call and I figured I’d keep calling him until he stopped picking up. We talked every week (for six months).”

While Colder was anxious to attain Washington, Fox needed some convincing from his young assistant.

“There’s a lot of good players out there, but that doesn’t mean they’re all the right fit,” Fox said. “Coach Colder was recruiting him for a long time, but because of the back story, while I didn’t say no, I was extremely hesitant. You see him bouncing from a couple different schools and you want to know what’s going on. The thing is, Robert kept following through with everything we asked of him. The application, the financial aid (and) the transcripts. He followed through at every turn to the point where I knew I needed to talk to him and see what he was all about.”