Former Valparaiso center Jaume Sorolla told The Times early Sunday morning in a Twitter direct message that he will transfer to Cincinnati for his senior season.
Sorolla publicly announced his decision minutes later on Twitter. He graduated in May and thus will be eligible to suit up for the Bearcats this coming season.
Sorolla announced he would leave Valparaiso in April. He did not provide additional comment on his choice of Cincinnati.
The 7-foot center from Tortosa, Spain, started seven games for the Crusaders in 2018-19 and played in 27 overall after missing time early due to a sprained ankle. Sorolla averaged 4.1 points per game and 3.1 rebounds in 17.5 minutes.
Valparaiso has one open scholarship for 2019-20. Incoming Danish freshman Emil Freese-Vilien projects as the only true center on the Crusaders' roster, although rising junior forward and Merrillville grad Mileek McMillan played occasional minutes at center this past season.
McMillan, however, faces a two-game suspension to start the season due to a violation of Valparaiso's Student-Athlete Code of Conduct. McMillan and former Crusader Micah Bradford were arrested on marijuana charges in April.
Sorolla is one of five Crusaders to transfer this offseason. Redshirt juniors Markus Golder and Derrik Smits transferred to Portland State and Butler, respectively. Junior Micah Bradford and redshirt junior Bakari Evelyn have yet to announce their destinations. Freshman Javon Freeman-Liberty announced his intention to transfer in March before choosing to return to Valparaiso in May.