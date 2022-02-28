Former Valparaiso sociology professor believed to be first female men's basketball scorekeeper

VALPARAISO — Many fans like to get on officials when things aren’t going their team’s way, and at Valparaiso an 84-year-old former sociology professor is the only person who has the power to correct an official.

Dot Nuechterlein is believed to be the first female official scorer for a men’s basketball team, getting her start with Valparaiso in 1984.

“When I came here to teach I would always sit behind the team bench, and they saw that I was keeping score for myself,” Nuechterlein told The Times before Wednesday’s final home game, a 71-65 loss to Drake. “In that particular year, the official scorekeeper took a job that took him away in the middle of the season. The coach asked if I’d fill in and I said, ‘No, if you want me to do it, I’ll do it. I’m not just going to fill in.’”

Nuechterlein started her scorekeeping hobby in Tell City when her then-boyfriend requested to know his stats right after competition. The 1955 Tell City grad kept score when games were lower scoring and there wasn’t a 3-point line to spread things out and create a quicker pace. That was instituted in NCAA competition in 1987.

“I think I like today’s game better. I think the fans get into it more,” she said. “I like 3-pointers myself. ... I like a good hook shot and some stuff under the basket, too, but I like the 3-pointer.”

Many were surprised when the barrier breaker joined the scorer's tables team. She recalls a Valpo player saying an opponent asked "What a sporting goods clerk was doing at the table?" Initially there were surprises by officials to see their striped companion a woman. But that changed after her first season to hearing how well of a job she did, she said.

“There are people in the stands who are yelling at (officials). I’m the only person in the place who can tell them they made a mistake. … I always say that I have power over them,” Nuechterlein said.

A sociology professor for three decades at Valparaiso University, Nuechterlein relates her professional life to sport, and any aspect of life.

“Every community of any type, whether a church, a government, a village, a club always has some kind of a hierarchy with someone who is in charge … so that everything runs properly,” she said. “Basketball is like that. The coaches are the (official) and the relationship with one another is very sociological.

“If you make a mistake there’s a punishment for it. A foul, get too many of those and you’re out. Particularly the relationships that people have with each other, it’s just fun to see.”

She only paused at Valpo for two seasons to go to New York to be with her husband, and scoring games at Columbia while there. Upon her return to Porter County to spend time with her daughter, she returned to the scorer’s table for women’s basketball and again men’s hoops.

“She is what Valpo is all about,” 20-year Valpo assistant coach Luke Gore said. “People who hear me say that, I’ll put out why Valpo is special and Dot is a big part of it. She cares about others all the time. She doesn’t really care about much recognition and she just gives it all to help people be better all the time.”

Homer Drew liked to have Nuechterlein on the road, giving the team an academic person to assist with whatever is needed, she said. Gore liked it, too, because it forced young men to grow up rather quickly with a woman traveling with them.

“You have a bunch of 18- to 23-year-old guys and a lot of times that was the beauty of Dot traveling. ‘You’ve got to be a gentleman, Dot’s on the bus,’” Gore said. “And it was amazing, all my years she said the guys were so good to her. I don’t know if she was lying or the guys treat her with so much respect.”

Nuechterlein always had goodies, whether candy or chocolate, while traveling after games. Her travels with the team allowed her to meet with a fundraising guild, other teams’ personnel and officials from different areas.

“I’m one of the few people in the world who watches a college basketball game to see the referees, and most of the time I do,” she said. “Most of them have either been here or they’ve been at away games. Before COVID, the table crew would meet with the referees ahead of time and go over if there were any rule changes and anything the referees thought was important, and then we’d get to visit.”

When she started at Valparaiso Tom Smith was the head coach. She was a university student at the same time as him. She recalled a petition on campus to return to the Division-II level Valpo left in 1978.

In 1988, Homer Drew took over. But it took six seasons before a winning record, which led to eight of nine seasons with 20-plus wins and six NCAA Tournament appearances in that stretch.

“One of the reasons why things turned around was because kids from Valpo High had gone someplace else and came back,” Nuechterlein said. “They formed a nucleus and it brought more people in from the community as spectators. A better crowd, that helps other players, too.”

She remembers a great view from the scorer’s table when Bryce Drew’s 3-pointer sank Ole Miss during Valparaiso’s Sweet Sixteen run in 1998.

“From where I was sitting at the table, you could tell right away where it was going in,” Nuechterlein said. “I was sitting next to the other team’s official scorer … and I hugged him when it was over.”

Nuechterlein believes the Drew family is in line with what the university tries to achieve, and that is largely why the basketball program had as much success under Homer, Scott and Bryce as coaches.

“They just have a really special family relationship. I think the fact that the university has always tried to project an image of a family, when I was a student that was the way it was,” she said. “You were supposed to get acquainted with your professors, the people working in the cafeteria, and that was just the atmosphere we tried to create. When I came back to teach, it was the same thing.

“When someone like Homer comes along and he’s demonstrating what it’s like to have good family relationships, that carries over to his players and everybody else, too. You hear this from players throughout the year, ‘I really felt comfortable there,’ they still say that. Homer was a big part of extending what the university wanted to do.”

In addition to scorekeeping duties, she occasionally is called on to sing the “Star Spangled Banner.” Though she has a throat condition that doesn’t allow her to sing like she once did in choirs and at weddings, she still tries to harmony and is happy to step in.

“When I started with the women’s team, nobody (from the campus) came to those games. They did try to have the anthem and the one time I was singing along with the recording and the coach heard me and said, ‘Why don’t you just sing it next time?’” she said. “So I did, and they won.”

Nuechterlein had a bout with COVID-19 a year ago and almost died, she said. She hopes to be back at the Athletics-Recreation Center, singing and keeping score next season.

She authored a book recently published, ”PEARLS: Women’s Wisdom on Growing Older.” Her life advice:

“You have been gifted by God, and you are a gift to people. Act like it. Don’t let anyone tell you that you’re not any good because you are. You’re good in God’s sight but you’re also a full human being with talents. Use your talents.”

