Former Valpo punter gets NFL workout

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Parrish transferring to Indiana: The 2020 Ms. Basketball winner in Indiana is returning to her home state, she announced on social media. Sydney Parris starred at Hamilton Southeastern before going on to play two seasons at Oregon. She was a five-star recruit ranked eighth in the final ESPNW top-100 rankings, a McDonald’s All-American and a Jordan Brand Classic selection as a senior. She started 32 games last season as a sophomore with the Ducks, averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-2 guard shot 38.5% from the floor and 35.4% on 3-pointers.

PRO FOOTBALL

Former Valparaiso player earns NFL workout: Former Beacons punter Ben Niesner will have his shot at impressing NFL scouts on April 14. The Black Diamond, Wash. native was invited by the Seattle Seahawks to participate in a workout for local draft-eligible players.

At Valparaiso Niesner racked up one of the most impressive stat lines by a punter in Beacon history. This past fall, Niesner's mark of 43.2 average yards per punt was third-best in program history, while his 43.6-yard average from the spring of 2021 was tied for the best in conference history.

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats round out coaching staff: First-year manager Lamarr Rogers filled out his coaching staff for the upcoming American Association season. Headlining the group of newcomers is Chicago-native Darryl Robinson. Robinson spent last season as the hitting coach for the Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

The other two members of Rogers staff include former RailCat Guye Senjem, who takes over as the catching coach, and returning pitching coach Tom Thorton.

The RailCats season will get underway on May 20 against the Lincoln Salt Dogs.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Avery signs new contract to stay at VU: Longtime Valparaiso volleyball coach Carin Avery won't be going anywhere, anytime soon. Avery and the school came to an agreement on a multi-year contract extension.

In Avery's 20 seasons at the helm, the Beacons have compiled 449 wins - the most in program history. Avery also boasts three NCAA Tournament appearances and two NIVC berths. This past year, VU recorded a 26-10 record, finishing third in the Missouri Valley Conference.

