Fox prepares Valparaiso football team to be flexible

Fox and Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera haven’t zeroed in on a strategy yet to test players when they return to campus, but the conversations are continuing to take place from now until when the team returns in the first week of August. Once the players are back on campus, Fox is planning on doing double the amount of work as he’ll split his team in two groups for social distancing reasons.

“We’re going to be unique with our practices,” Fox said. “We’re going to have a group of seniors and freshmen and then we’re going to have a group of juniors and sophomores. It will be like having two different teams. With Zoom, we can have one group in live meetings and then have another group on video.”

Fox’s ideology is he wants his older players to take the freshmen under their wing and then see the juniors and sophomores compete against one another in the early stages of training camp. Valparaiso has 121 players on the roster for the coming season, including 60 newcomers.