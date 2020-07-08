You are the owner of this article.
Fox prepares Valparaiso football team to be flexible
Landon Fox

Valparaiso football coach Landon Fox continues to adjust his schedule for a possible season.

Landon Fox is the first to admit that he doesn’t do a good job of handling uncertainty.

The second-year Valparaiso football coach feels like many of his coaching brethren are the same way. He also knows that being able to navigate uncertainty is becoming a prime job requirement as the sports world looks to react to COVID-19.

“Football coaches are used to having things planned out minute-by-minute,” Fox said. “We have to try and be a little more flexible right now. We have to be more like baseball coaches in how they react to rain delays and postponements. That’s the hardest thing right now.”

Fox took the first week of July off after spending the previous three months in countless Zoom meetings. There were meetings with his coaching staff and meetings with his players. There were so many meetings that Fox is certain there were meetings about meetings. Now comes the waiting.

The Valparaiso football team is set to return to campus on Aug. 5, and even that date has shifted a couple of times in the last several weeks. When the players return, there will likely be widespread COVID-19 testing and there will likely be games. Or there might not be.

“It’s ever evolving right now,” Fox said. “Two months ago, I was certain that we were going to play. A month ago, I still thought things were looking good. Now as you see schools getting some positive tests, you start to question things again. We’re going to be a bit more conservative in our approach to get people back.”

Fox and Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera haven’t zeroed in on a strategy yet to test players when they return to campus, but the conversations are continuing to take place from now until when the team returns in the first week of August. Once the players are back on campus, Fox is planning on doing double the amount of work as he’ll split his team in two groups for social distancing reasons.

“We’re going to be unique with our practices,” Fox said. “We’re going to have a group of seniors and freshmen and then we’re going to have a group of juniors and sophomores. It will be like having two different teams. With Zoom, we can have one group in live meetings and then have another group on video.”

Fox’s ideology is he wants his older players to take the freshmen under their wing and then see the juniors and sophomores compete against one another in the early stages of training camp. Valparaiso has 121 players on the roster for the coming season, including 60 newcomers.

“We have not lost anybody (from the roster) over the summer,” Fox said. “Now that may always change as you get a little closer to the start of camp. The one thing that has always benefited our program is being able to bring in more than 110 guys. The NCAA has said before that you can’t have more than that until the school year starts, but now they are saying we can have them in camp from the start so we can monitor them from the beginning."

While Fox is eager to get the players back to campus next month, he still isn’t certain when games will actually begin. Valparaiso is slated to open the season at North Dakota on Sept. 3. The program has already had to change one game as the school will no longer travel to Central Connecticut State, instead replacing that game with a road contest at Indiana Wesleyan.

Dayton, a Pioneer Football League rival, has already cancelled its opening game of the year. Fox doesn’t think that will be the last cancellation of the season and he’s working proactively to make sure the Crusaders have a schedule that works for the school.

“Don’t be surprised if someone decides not to play a game because of how the other university may, or may not, be testing their players,” Fox said. “We’ve done a really good job with Mark LaBarbera trying to be proactive in our approach. You knew some of these games would be difficult to keep. Everyone is trying to find games that they can bus to right now.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

