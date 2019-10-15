VALPARAISO — Finally, it was time for a decision. After a multi-week process, Javon Freeman-Liberty realized he needed to unplug, tune out coaches who were recruiting him and make up his own mind.
On March 19, Freeman-Liberty announced he planned to transfer from Valparaiso. The Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team honoree was the Crusaders' centerpiece for the future, but a perceived negative team atmosphere throughout his freshman season caused him to look elsewhere. At one point, he said he visited and received an offer from Northwestern.
Freeman-Liberty got off his phone for two days and talked things over with his mother, Dee-Dee Liberty, and his uncle, former University of Illinois and NBA forward Marcus Liberty.
They laid out the pros and cons, deciding a return to Valparaiso was best for Freeman-Liberty. Thus, the Crusaders' short- and long-term outlooks became much rosier.
“They were just saying they feel like it was the best fit for me, so I went on with it,” Freeman-Liberty said. “I definitely don't want to sit out. I think that was the main reason, just the sitting out part. But then again, there's nothing wrong with Valparaiso. My mom is five minutes away, so it's just like I'm still home.”
Since then, Freeman-Liberty has added a consistent jump shot, five pounds and may have even grown an inch this offseason. Freeman-Liberty said he's up to 180 pounds, and Liberty said he thinks his nephew has grown an inch to 6-foot-4.
After shooting 28.9 percent from 3 and 69.3 percent from the free-throw line last season, Freeman-Liberty set out to complete his offensive game. Defenders backed five feet off him much of last season, daring him to shoot jumpers.
Freeman-Liberty said he heard some friendly banter from friends on opposing teams — like Lucas Williamson, Freeman-Liberty's high school teammate at Whitney Young in Chicago who now plays for Loyola.
He didn't want to hear any more. Now, he takes two steps into his jumper instead of hopping into it. He spreads his legs slightly wider. Liberty said his nephew used to have his hand on the side of the ball at times, leading to some odd-looking misses. Freeman-Liberty has smoothed most of that out.
“I just feel like that has given me the missing piece that was missing last year,” Freeman-Liberty said. “Now I've got it, and I'm getting more reps up, too.”
Freeman-Liberty's improvements haven't been limited to on-court work. Last year, he was figuring out college basketball, dealing with the physical MVC, and adapting to a small town after growing up in the bustling city.
Looking back, Freeman-Liberty says he wasn't happy last season. The Crusaders lost 12 of their last 16 games and multiple players seemed to have one foot out the door. In the end, Derrik Smits, Bakari Evelyn, Markus Golder, Jaume Sorolla and Micah Bradford all transferred.
You have free articles remaining.
Now, Freeman-Liberty says he senses a different energy. He and Liberty speak all the time about leadership.
It's telling that Freeman-Liberty's visage stands in the middle of Valparaiso's promotional posters that bear the team's schedule. On either side of him are Ryan Fazekas and John Kiser — both seniors.
“Year 1, everything is new,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “He had some success his freshman year, and I think he's playing with a lot of confidence right now and understands what a college season is. With familiarity, that breeds a little confidence.”
Freeman-Liberty's talent took him a long way as a freshman, as he averaged 11.0 points per game while leading the MVC in steals per game with 1.8. This season, he says he has the all-around game to do even more.
Fans will get their first look at the Crusaders on Saturday as Valparaiso hosts Cedarville University at 5 p.m. in its only preseason exhibition.
With incoming transfers Nick Robinson and Eron Gordon now eligible and Fazekas healthy after battling ankle and thumb injuries last season, Valparaiso's offense should feature much better spacing. That'll open up lanes for Freeman-Liberty to attack the basket.
But with four freshmen and seven players total who haven't played a real game at the Athletics-Recreation center, there's uncertainty. Lottich said it will take time.
Freeman-Liberty thinks chemistry will be the difference.
“I just feel like this team is kind of different,” Freeman-Liberty said. “When I say different, I mean we all like each other. We bond a lot, probably every day. We see each other mostly maybe five times a day. I just feel like that's what was missing last year.”
And what will be the result, per Freeman-Liberty?
“This season, we're gonna win a lot of games in the Missouri Valley Conference.”