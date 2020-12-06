 Skip to main content
Freshmen lead Valparaiso to first win in home opener vs. Judson
MEN'S BASKETBALL

Freshmen lead Valparaiso to first win in home opener vs. Judson

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso’s freshmen had their coming out party on Sunday afternoon, even if hardly no one was at the Athletics-Recreation Center to see it.

Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points, Connor Barrett added five 3-pointers and Sheldon Edwards snapped out of an early-season slump as the Crusaders knocked off Judson 85-45 in front of a crowd of just family members for Valparaiso’s home opener.

“It was really fun,” Ognacevic said. “It was fun because I felt like our team played well. I’m used to practicing here every day, so it felt normal for us.”

While playing at the ARC in front of a small crowd may have felt normal for Valparaiso’s freshmen, fifth-year coach Matt Lottich admitted that Sunday’s opener felt a little disjointed without the normal faces in the crowd.

“To be honest, it was awfully weird to be in here,” Lottich said. “We’ve played some games on the road in front of no fans, but to be in a familiar environment, it just felt different. These are the times we’re in.”

Playing their fourth game in nine days, the Crusaders (1-3) were sluggish at the outset and trailed 16-12 midway through the first half before Ben Krikke scored six straight points to jumpstart a 10-0 run. Valparaiso continued to pour on the offense in the first half as Barrett knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers to give the Crusaders a 39-23 halftime lead. Barrett finished with 17 points.

“It’s always a special moment (to play your first home game),” Barrett said. “I’m a freshman, getting that first bucket at the home gym. It was a lot of fun.”

The Crusaders continued to shine as Ognacevic scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, including a dunk that got a standing ovation from his teammates.

“I’ve done that play a couple of times in high school, but that was a first for me in college,” Ognacevic said.

Valparaiso’s freshmen, including walk-on Tyler Fricke, scored 18 points during a game-ending 20-2 run. Edwards scored the last two baskets of the game for the Crusaders and the Florida native finished with 12 points. Edwards started the first two games of the year, but was relegated to the last player off the bench against Purdue.

“Everything isn’t going to be easy,” Edwards said. “Coach (Lottich) talked to me about it and he told me he wanted me to earn my spot back. I appreciated that. I just have to work for everything. Everything takes time.”

Krikke finished with 10 points while former Valparaiso High product Steven Helm dished out a game-high five assists. Sophomore walk-on Brock Pappas (Washington Township) played seven minutes and grabbed four rebounds.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

