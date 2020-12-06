Freshmen lead Valparaiso to first win in home opener vs. Judson

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso’s freshmen had their coming out party on Sunday afternoon, even if hardly no one was at the Athletics-Recreation Center to see it.

Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points, Connor Barrett added five 3-pointers and Sheldon Edwards snapped out of an early-season slump as the Crusaders knocked off Judson 85-45 in front of a crowd of just family members for Valparaiso’s home opener.

“It was really fun,” Ognacevic said. “It was fun because I felt like our team played well. I’m used to practicing here every day, so it felt normal for us.”

While playing at the ARC in front of a small crowd may have felt normal for Valparaiso’s freshmen, fifth-year coach Matt Lottich admitted that Sunday’s opener felt a little disjointed without the normal faces in the crowd.

“To be honest, it was awfully weird to be in here,” Lottich said. “We’ve played some games on the road in front of no fans, but to be in a familiar environment, it just felt different. These are the times we’re in.”