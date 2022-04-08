From JUCO to D-I: Winding road leads ‘team-first’ Nick Edwards to Valparaiso

Nick Edwards has been chasing the Division-I dream since leading his high school team to a pair of Class 7A Final Fours in Georgia, a journey which includes leading Division-II in assists before suffering an injury that cast a shadow on those dreams.

He had stops in Mississippi and West Virginia before signing his National Letter of Intent to play for Valparaiso on Friday. The point guard from Atlanta has one year of eligibility remaining.

“Great, just because I feel like I can really compete at this level, a high level, and really help the team out, and I just have been working so hard throughout all those years JUCO and the Division-II level, so I'm just glad it finally paid off,” Edwards said via phone.

Edwards played alongside several Division-I players while achieving high school success at Grayson. He then attended Northwest Mississippi Community College before his latest stop at Glenville State in West Virginia.

He had 74 assists across nine games, leading the NCAA Division-II level before breaking his foot. He’d try to play through it twice but elected for season-ending surgery, which he said hindered his recruitment. He chose Valparaiso over an offer from Prairie View A&M and other mid-major interest.

“I'm a really, really good pass-first point guard,” he said. “I’d rather always see my teammates scoring than me. … I'm just so unselfish. Another thing is I'm really fast, so I'm good in transition. I'm athletic so I can play above the rim. But I guess that my main thing is I just want to see everybody else win. I want to win more than anything.”

Edwards’ journey is uniquely his but he also leans on the “hope” of his transfer going as well as Kevion Taylor’s. The Winona State transfer became a focal point of Valparaiso’s offense and rarely came off the court late in the season.

“I can overcome anything if I stay true to myself, keep working hard because I would have never expected myself to go to school in Senatobia, Mississippi, and then end up at West Virginia. That's totally different, especially from where I'm from. It just taught me that I can get through anything if I just work hard and believe in God,” Edwards said of his resolve.

In 11 games, Edwards averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game to close out his time at Glenville State. He had 30 turnovers.

He expects to be healthy for offseason workouts upon finishing his semester in West Virginia. He said that Thomas Kithier already reached out and he’s developed a good relationship with head coach Matt Lottich and assistant Peter Funk, who Edwards said were communicating with him every day.

That consistency is a core value he aligns with as his winding basketball tour hits the Midwest.

“Making sure I'm just consistent with everything, just don't let anything affect me,” Edwards said. “Even every year at the JUCO when I wasn't getting Division-I looks, especially after my sophomore year, I had a really good year and I didn't get anything. So it was just always telling myself, ‘just keep my confidence’ to tell myself I'm good. ‘Everything's gonna pay off, just stay consistent, trust in my work, working hard always in the gym.’”

He will be added to a point guard room with sophomores-to-be Preston Ruedinger and Darius DeAveiro. With the departures of Taylor and Trevor Anderson due to graduation, and the trio of Sheldon Edwards, Keyondre Young and Trey Woodyard in the transfer portal, the Beacons hope to shore up their backcourt.

“Nick is a true point guard with a pass-first mentality,” Lottich said. “He has experience and a competitive spirit that aligns with what we’re trying to do. He’s excited to be at Valpo. In a lot of ways, this has fulfilled his lifelong dream of playing D1 basketball. Nick is about one thing, and that’s winning. That’s important, and that’s something we wanted to identify.”

Edwards has already been watching film. The 6-foot-1 guard is trying to learn the system and see how he can fit in the offense. But he also sees the fans.

“I just want the crowd to come out,” he said. “I know they’re going to support because I was watching games and the fan base looked great, so I want them to know they’ve got something exciting to watch this year.”

