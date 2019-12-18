With Nick Robinson hampered by back tightness and Ryan Fazekas still on the mend, Valparaiso needed a boost Wednesday at High Point. Eron Gordon and Daniel Sackey obliged.
The two guards have suffered slow starts to the season but came through for the Crusaders in an 87-72 win as Valpo (7-5) clinched a winning record in nonconference play.
“We're a little banged up and had some guys who had to tough through a little fatigue, a little aches and bruises and stuff,” coach Matt Lottich said. “I'm happy to get a road win.”
Javon Freeman-Liberty has led Valpo in scoring every game since Fazekas went down with a left wrist injury on Nov. 9, save for an easy win over NAIA Trinity Christian. He did it again with 22 points, but Gordon and Sackey provided the secondary options Valpo didn't get in Monday's loss at Charlotte.
Gordon and Sackey set career highs — Gordon with 20 points and Sackey with nine assists.
Sackey had scored two points over the last two games and entered shooting 36% for the season. Gordon was averaging just 4.8 points per game but has heated up lately after scoring four points in his first four appearances. Both helped Valpo separate in the second half after a poor first.
“When you get in a little bit of a rut, there's not much you can do as a coach to help out, because ultimately the guy's gotta go out and perform,” Lottich said. “(Sackey) really set the tone for us to start the game, and I thought that kind of got us going and got him going. He played fantastic.”
“Then obviously, you talk about Eron – Eron shot the cover off the ball. Going all the way back to the Central Michigan game, he has been practicing great. You practice great, you play great.”
Valpo started the game on a 12-3 run and appeared primed to coast against Ken Pomeroy's 339th-ranked team in Division I, but the Panthers got back in it and led most of the half. The Crusaders took a 39-35 lead when Gordon hit a 3-point with 1:54 left, but High Point scored seven straight leading into the break.
Freeman-Liberty sat most of the first half after picking up his second foul but stayed out of trouble after picking up a quick third foul out of halftime. He helped Valpo separate during a 9-0 run midway through the second half and threw down a dunk plus the foul with 1:56 left for the cherry on top.
“The best thing about Javon in that situation was he kept his head,” Lottich said. “I was not gonna keep him out of that game (in the second half).”
BACK TO BACK
Redshirt junior forward Nick Robinson didn't start but played 10 minutes off the bench after suffering back tightness in Monday's loss to Charlotte. Lottich said Robinson “toughed through it” and that he could've played more minutes if not for a technical foul in the second half, after which the Crusaders went on a run.
Freshman center Emil Freese-Vilien suffered his own back spasms and did not play. His status for Saturday's game against Arkansas in Little Rock is unclear.
“He's feeling better, but we thought we could get him another day,” Lottich said. “Hopefully this plane ride tomorrow doesn't make both their backs tighten up.”
Robbie Weinstein covers Porter County prep sports and Valparaiso University athletics for The Times. You can find the Vanderbilt University and Northwestern University grad posted up on the nearest field of play or in front of the TV.
