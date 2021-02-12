Grueling back-to-back MVC schedule taking its toll on Valparaiso

"I love that our guys are getting to play,” Gore said. “I’m going to cherish that opportunity and the opportunity to coach them, especially this year. With the back-to-backs games, that second game is difficult. You have to rely on your guys to understand some film and walkthrough without having practice time.”

Valparaiso has played in four back-to-back series this season with only one split. Valpo was swept by Missouri State at home and Evansville on the road while the team swept a pair of games at Illinois State. The split came against Drake when Valpo scored three fewer points in the second game against Drake, but gave up 23 fewer points to the Bulldogs in the second game. In the first three series of the year, Valparaiso has scored the same amount of points within one possession in both games.

There are still questions as to the long-term effects of what playing back-to-back games will do to a player. Valparaiso has been without Connor Barrett for the last two games after he has been ramping up his minutes from earlier in the season. While most of Valparaiso’s players came up through the AAU ranks of playing “five games a day” according to Gore, there is a profound difference in levels that could show up the deeper teams get into the season.