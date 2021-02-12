Grueling back-to-back MVC schedule taking its toll on Valparaiso

VALPARAISO – Eron Gordon was walking out of the Athletics-Recreation Center last Saturday after logging a team-high 34 minutes against Drake when he started getting messages from the Valparaiso coaching staff.
The first came from associate head coach Luke Gore and the second came from assistant coach Rob Holloway. They both contained the same message to the fifth-year senior.
Be ready to do it again tomorrow.
Gordon answered the call and played all 40 minutes in Valparaiso’s 74-57 win over No. 25 Drake on Sunday. By the time Tom Brady was throwing his first touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski in the Super Bowl, Gordon had his legs wrapped and he was on the couch for the remainder of the night after playing 74 minutes of Division I college basketball in 26 hours.
“It definitely does take a toll on your body,” Gordon said. “Coach Gore told me after Saturday’s game that he needed me to be ready. Coach Holloway told me in shootaround to be ready. They kind of told me that I’d be in for a long one. They had me mentally prepared.”
Mental preparation has been just as important as physical preparation as Valparaiso is embarking on a college basketball schedule unlike any other this season. With COVID-19 still lingering like a heavy cloud over the season, the Missouri Valley Conference decided to rework the conference schedule this season and give each team eight back-to-back series. This was done to limit exposure by cutting the travel for the season in half.
Where a team would normally travel to the other nine conference schools and then host those schools as well, now teams are hosting four teams for two games and traveling to four schools for two games. The closest geographic rival, Loyola for Valparaiso, is the only school that is part of a traditional home-and-home.
“This is not an ideal schedule,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said after Wednesday’s loss to Bradley. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it, but there’s nothing we can do about it. The situation that we’re in, this pandemic is hard. We’re going to play a ton of games in a very short amount of time with a young team, with no practice time.”
During a normal year, Valparaiso would generally practice on a Monday during the conference season, go through game prep on a Tuesday and travel if needed for a game that would be on Wednesday. The team would then practice on Thursday, go through film sessions and game prep on Friday and play another game on Saturday. Sunday would be the NCAA required off day. With back-to-back scheduling, off days now come on Mondays or Tuesdays, sometimes less than 48 hours before the next game, leaving precious little practice time.
"I love that our guys are getting to play,” Gore said. “I’m going to cherish that opportunity and the opportunity to coach them, especially this year. With the back-to-backs games, that second game is difficult. You have to rely on your guys to understand some film and walkthrough without having practice time.”
Valparaiso has played in four back-to-back series this season with only one split. Valpo was swept by Missouri State at home and Evansville on the road while the team swept a pair of games at Illinois State. The split came against Drake when Valpo scored three fewer points in the second game against Drake, but gave up 23 fewer points to the Bulldogs in the second game. In the first three series of the year, Valparaiso has scored the same amount of points within one possession in both games.
There are still questions as to the long-term effects of what playing back-to-back games will do to a player. Valparaiso has been without Connor Barrett for the last two games after he has been ramping up his minutes from earlier in the season. While most of Valparaiso’s players came up through the AAU ranks of playing “five games a day” according to Gore, there is a profound difference in levels that could show up the deeper teams get into the season.
“This is different than AAU,” Gordon said. “You’re not talking about the long shootarounds in AAU. You’re not talking about being mentally prepared in AAU. Then you put in the games themselves and that’s a lot of minutes. The warmup times and everything that goes with it. It was really tough after Sunday.”