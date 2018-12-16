The initial knee injury, the one suffered Nov. 25, 2016, against Liberty, was a harsh-enough setback for Addison Stoller to question her faith.
The then-freshman’s left knee buckled a way knees aren’t supposed to and into surgery she went to repair not just an ACL tear but two separate meniscus tears, as well.
Then came a year’s worth of rehabilitation alongside Valparaiso athletic trainer Carrie McKiddy filled with pain and joy, triumph and setback.
Then it happened again.
“It sucked,” she said.
Then again.
“That really sucked,” she said.
Stoller got eight games into her redshirt freshman season before tearing one of her repaired meniscuses a second time. She underwent surgery and came back that same season for nine more games before she tore the other repaired meniscus again in practice. She shut things down in late February 2018 so she could focus on getting healthy for her redshirt sophomore season.
Nearly 10 months removed from the third knee surgery over the course of 16 months, Stoller stands out as healthy again on a 3-7 Valparaiso women’s basketball team that lost to North Dakota State 51-48 Sunday despite a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds from Stoller. The 6-foot wing/forward is second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.4 points per game. She leads the way at 7.5 rebounds per contest.
Sure, there were moments Stoller said she questioned whether or not all of the rehab was worth it. Maybe her knee just wasn’t meant to withstand the rigors of college basketball? But along the way, she said she made a promise with herself that she wasn’t going to quit just because things got hard.
“I wanted to prove to myself that I could come back,” Stoller said. “No one wants to leave something they love thinking they could have done things differently. Personally, I’m a big believer. I put trust in the Lord to get me through these moments and be the person I’m supposed to be.”
Faith or no faith, recovering from knee injuries as serious as the ones Stoller suffered takes physical exertion, patience and a support system.
McKiddy was there each step of the way and saw firsthand the commitment Stoller had to getting back on the floor not just once but three separate times.
“That sort of injury is not only physically debilitating, it’s mentally debilitating as well,” McKiddy said. “Addison is a kid who is strong minded and has a great worth ethic. She came in every single day and did the things she needed to do with a positive attitude, and I think that speaks to her ability to come back the way she did.”
Stoller and McKiddy grew especially close during their training sessions together. Stoller is majoring in exercise science and wants to become a personal athletic trainer in some capacity herself one day. During rehab, the two of them would talk through each exercise and deep dive into why they were doing a particular drill and what the positive outcome would be.
Stoller’s work didn’t go unrecognized. Each of the last two seasons, she was named Valparaiso’s hardest worker.
“She learned from everything,” McKiddy said. “She was able to make light of a terrible situation instead of getting frustrated and angry. I think she learned a lot about herself and how her body works and is who she is now because of it.”
Stoller committed to Valparaiso after being recruited for just three months. She graduated as one of the best players to ever attend Cissna Park (Illinois) High School and was one of just 30 members of her graduating class.
First-year Valparaiso head coach Mary Evans calls Stoller the type of player she wants to build her program around. When she says that, she adds she means both as a contributor on the floor and person off of it.
“She embodies what Valparaiso women’s basketball should be,” Evans said. “She’s a very talented player and an even better person. She’s been through so much already and we’re excited to see where her career goes because she has all the tools to be special for us here.”
Recounting the injuries, the comebacks and the season thus far, Stoller speaks confidently about the choices she’s made and what she’s been through. She said she never felt sorry for herself or questioned why fluke injuries piled on. She doesn’t even wish they never happened.
Because if they hadn’t, Stoller said, she wouldn’t be the person she is today and who she will be down the road.
“I’m a completely different person because of what I went through. I really am,” Stoller said. “I consider it a blessing, really, and I’m super excited knowing that I one day want to make a career doing the same thing for others that (McKiddy) did for me. And right now, it just feels so great to be back.”