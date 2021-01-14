Illinois State surges past Valparaiso in overtime win

Close was not close enough in the second straight road overtime game for Valparaiso on Thursday night.
The Crusaders rallied from 10 points down to force overtime against Illinois State, only to get outscored 11-2 in the final two minutes in an 81-75 loss to the Redbirds in Normal.
Much like she did in Valparaiso’s overtime loss at Wisconsin last month, junior point guard Shay Frederick shined in the final minute of regulation to force an extra five minutes.
“They made some plays in overtime and we didn’t,” Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said. “We lost a couple of their players and those are some defensive breakdowns that when we get in those situations, we can’t have those.”
Valparaiso trailed 40-30 with 3:41 left in the third quarter when it started chipping away at the deficit. Every time the Crusaders got within striking distance, Illinois State would run the lead right back up to three possessions.
The Crusaders finally got over the hump late in the fourth quarter when Frederick scored on a layup, stole the ball and then knocked down a 3-pointer. The junior then found Loyola transfer Maya Dunson in the corner for a 3-pointer that gave Valparaiso a 62-61 lead. The Redbirds responded with the next five points before Frederick once again shined with her back against the wall. Frederick scored seven points in the last 12 seconds of regulation, including a pair of free throws with 3.2 seconds left to force overtime.
“Shay is a competitor and she doesn’t like to lose,” Evans said. “She’ll agree it wasn’t her best overall game, but she played (hard) late. Carie (Weinman) had a fantastic night as well. We’ve got a fiery group.”
Valparaiso took a 73-70 lead in overtime when Caitlin Morrison buried a corner 3-pointer, but it would prove to be the Crusaders final field goal of the game. Mary Crompton tied the game for the Redbirds with three of her career-high 21 points and then Juliunn Redmond gave Illinois State the lead for good with a 3-pointer with 64 seconds remaining.
“When we go back and watch the film, we’ll see that we took some possessions off,” Evans said. “We can’t do that. We have to be mentally tougher. The nice thing about mental toughness is that we can work on it. We’re not going to make any excuses.”
Weinman led the Crusaders (5-5, 1-2) with 21 points while Frederick added 15 points, seven assists and four steals. Valparaiso and Illinois State will meet on Friday afternoon in the final contest of the two-game series.
“The fight from this team was tremendous,” Evans said. “If we can figure out how to put it all together, I think we can be a pretty special team.”