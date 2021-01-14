Illinois State surges past Valparaiso in overtime win

Close was not close enough in the second straight road overtime game for Valparaiso on Thursday night.

The Crusaders rallied from 10 points down to force overtime against Illinois State, only to get outscored 11-2 in the final two minutes in an 81-75 loss to the Redbirds in Normal.

Much like she did in Valparaiso’s overtime loss at Wisconsin last month, junior point guard Shay Frederick shined in the final minute of regulation to force an extra five minutes.

“They made some plays in overtime and we didn’t,” Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said. “We lost a couple of their players and those are some defensive breakdowns that when we get in those situations, we can’t have those.”

Valparaiso trailed 40-30 with 3:41 left in the third quarter when it started chipping away at the deficit. Every time the Crusaders got within striking distance, Illinois State would run the lead right back up to three possessions.