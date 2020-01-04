Matt Lottich was well aware that it had been nearly 51 years and 22 games since the Valparaiso men’s basketball team had won at Evansville.
He didn’t mind that it took another five minutes to finally end the streak.
The Crusaders snapped a slide that dated back to Feb. 1, 1969 with an 81-79 overtime win Saturday night in a game that featured multiple lengthy scoring runs.
Javon Freeman-Liberty led Valparaiso with 25 points, including the game-tying basket that eventually sent the game to overtime with 64 seconds remaining.
“We talked about the streak with the guys,” Lottich said. “That streak really has nothing to do with them. They weren’t alive the last time we won here; I wasn’t alive, but it does mean something special.”
Valparaiso trailed 69-61 with 3:54 remaining before Freeman-Liberty and Eron Gordon lifted the Crusaders on a 9-1 run to force overtime.
Daniel Sackey and Freeman-Liberty scored the first two baskets of overtime to push Valparaiso’s run to 13-1.
Evansville got within two points on three different occasions in the final three minutes and the Crusaders didn’t clinch the game until Shamar Givance missed a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining. Nick Robinson corralled the rebound and threw the ball ahead to a streaking Donovan Clay, who threw down a dunk to snap the 22-game losing streak.
“I’ve said it’s going to be 18 five-point basketball games (in the Missouri Valley Conference),” Lottich said. “This was another one. That’s how these games are going to be.”
The Crusaders (8-7, 1-1) looked to be in control early with a 19-4 run in the first half, but the Purple Aces responded with a 10-0 run to snatch back the lead. Valparaiso took a 36-31 lead into the locker room, but Evansville (9-6, 0-2) used a 14-2 run late in the half to take an eight-point lead, setting up the final four minutes of regulation.
“Once again, we continued to fight,” Lottich said. “We got enough stops. I’m proud of this basketball team.”
Freeman-Liberty scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half and overtime, while Gordon added 11 points and freshmen Clay and Ben Krikke added 10 points each. Merrillville native Mileek McMillan connected on three 3-pointers in the second half and had nine points before fouling out in 12 minutes.
DeAndre Williams led the Purple Aces with a game-high 28 points. Evansville played its second game under interim coach Bennie Seltzer after head coach Walter McCarty was placed on administrative leave last week.