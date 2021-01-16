Javon Freeman-Liberty, DePaul win 'cordial' battle with Valparaiso

“We were cordial when we saw each other and I know our guys felt the same,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “I was proud of the time Javon had with us and I think he liked it. He made a decision to go back closer to home. We wish him nothing but the best.”

While Valparaiso was able to slow Freeman-Liberty for much of the game, the Crusaders struggled to contain Romeo Weems. The sophomore had 20 points and six rebounds while knocking down three 3-pointers. Weems scored 15 of those points in the first half as DePaul led by as many as 24 and carried a 41-26 lead into the locker room.

“I thought their athleticism was a problem for us and it took us a long time to make any adjustments,” Lottich said.

The Crusaders (3-8) stormed back in the second half and cut the deficit to 53-42 with 11:22 remaining before DePaul ripped off a 22-3 run over the next eight minutes to lead by as many as 30 points.

Eron Gordon led Valparaiso with 12 points while Goodnews Kpegeol added eight points and seven rebounds in his first game back after missing the opening Valley series against Missouri State with an injury. The Crusaders were still without four scholarship players, including fifth-year senior Nick Robinson (personal).