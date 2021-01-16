 Skip to main content
Javon Freeman-Liberty, DePaul win 'cordial' battle with Valparaiso
MEN'S BASKETBALL

Things were a little different the last time Javon Freeman-Liberty was on the floor with the Valparaiso.

The DePaul junior reunited with his former Valparaiso teammates on Saturday afternoon as the Blue Demons knocked off the Crusaders 77-58 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Freeman-Liberty, who helped lead the Crusaders to the Missouri Valley Conference title game last March, finished with seven points and three assists in just his sixth game of the year since transferring to DePaul last summer.

“It was exciting (to be playing Valpo),” Freeman-Liberty said. “I found out right after our game against Georgetown was postponed that we might be playing. I was in the airport and (Valparaiso senior) Mileek (McMillan) actually called me.”

Freeman-Liberty said after the game that there was no trash talking between he and his former teammates, but instead, there was plenty of mutual respect with players that he went to battle with for two years.

“We were cordial when we saw each other and I know our guys felt the same,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “I was proud of the time Javon had with us and I think he liked it. He made a decision to go back closer to home. We wish him nothing but the best.”

While Valparaiso was able to slow Freeman-Liberty for much of the game, the Crusaders struggled to contain Romeo Weems. The sophomore had 20 points and six rebounds while knocking down three 3-pointers. Weems scored 15 of those points in the first half as DePaul led by as many as 24 and carried a 41-26 lead into the locker room.

“I thought their athleticism was a problem for us and it took us a long time to make any adjustments,” Lottich said.

The Crusaders (3-8) stormed back in the second half and cut the deficit to 53-42 with 11:22 remaining before DePaul ripped off a 22-3 run over the next eight minutes to lead by as many as 30 points.

Eron Gordon led Valparaiso with 12 points while Goodnews Kpegeol added eight points and seven rebounds in his first game back after missing the opening Valley series against Missouri State with an injury. The Crusaders were still without four scholarship players, including fifth-year senior Nick Robinson (personal).

“We’re having some real, honest, conversations right now (about how we’re playing),” Lottich said. “The thing I can take from this is when I got back in the locker room, I didn’t see any finger pointing and that gave me a little bit of life. The only choice we have in front of us is to keep working. We have to be more disciplined.”

Valparaiso will return to action on Wednesday night at the Athletics-Recreation Center in a Valley game against Loyola before traveling to Illinois State next weekend.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

