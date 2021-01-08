Karli Rucker outduels Shay Frederick in Valparaiso-Northern Iowa series finale

The Crusaders (5-4, 1-1) played from behind for much of the night on Friday. Valparaiso scored the first basket of the game, but lost the lead for good midway through the first quarter. Rucker sandwiched a pair of fastbreak layups around a basket from teammate Sara McCullough late in the second quarter to push the lead to double digits as the Panthers took a 15-point lead into the locker room.

Rucker scored 11 of Northern Iowa’s first 15 points of the second half and the Panthers continued to cruise with a lead that ballooned to 19 points.

“Our defense really struggled in the second and third quarters,” Evans said. “We fought ourselves most of the night. We weren’t quite sold on paying the price to win. I thought we could’ve won the game. It’s probably going to make me sick to my stomach when I watch the film later tonight and I hope it does for our players as well.”

Rucker was the only Northern Iowa player in double figures as the senior blew past her previous career high of 28 points that she scored against Evansville last January. Carie Weinman had 19 points for the Crusaders while Grace White had 16 points and six rebounds. Frederick, Weinman and White scored all 23 of Valparaiso’s points in the fourth quarter to get within six points, but Rucker made sure the Crusaders never got closer.