Karli Rucker outduels Shay Frederick in Valparaiso-Northern Iowa series finale

VALPARAISO — Sloppy mistakes and poor defense had Valparaiso on the brink throughout Friday night’s series finale against Northern Iowa. Karli Rucker pushed the Crusaders over the edge.
The Northern Iowa senior scored a career-high 32 points and the Crusaders couldn’t get out of their own way throughout the first half as the Panthers walked out of the Athletics-Recreation Center with a 79-71 victory to salvage a split in the Missouri Valley Conference series.
Rucker outdueled Valparaiso junior Shay Frederick one night after Frederick got the better of Rucker in the series opener.
“(Rucker) was fantastic,” Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said. “I think she’s a really good player and that’s the best she’s ever played against us. It felt like she didn’t miss any of her open (shots). I think Shay is a great player and it was a lot of fun watching that matchup.”
Frederick had a team-high 26 points and was one off her career high, but every time the Crusaders attempted to fight back from a double-digit deficit in the second half, Rucker was right there to answer the run.
“We can never take a break on her,” Frederick said. “Defensively we were pretty good. A lot of our offense (on Thursday night) came from getting stops and today we couldn’t get stops. UNI is too good of a team to try and claw back from.”
The Crusaders (5-4, 1-1) played from behind for much of the night on Friday. Valparaiso scored the first basket of the game, but lost the lead for good midway through the first quarter. Rucker sandwiched a pair of fastbreak layups around a basket from teammate Sara McCullough late in the second quarter to push the lead to double digits as the Panthers took a 15-point lead into the locker room.
Rucker scored 11 of Northern Iowa’s first 15 points of the second half and the Panthers continued to cruise with a lead that ballooned to 19 points.
“Our defense really struggled in the second and third quarters,” Evans said. “We fought ourselves most of the night. We weren’t quite sold on paying the price to win. I thought we could’ve won the game. It’s probably going to make me sick to my stomach when I watch the film later tonight and I hope it does for our players as well.”
Rucker was the only Northern Iowa player in double figures as the senior blew past her previous career high of 28 points that she scored against Evansville last January. Carie Weinman had 19 points for the Crusaders while Grace White had 16 points and six rebounds. Frederick, Weinman and White scored all 23 of Valparaiso’s points in the fourth quarter to get within six points, but Rucker made sure the Crusaders never got closer.
Valparaiso will next travel to Illinois State for a Thursday-Friday series against the Redbirds.
“We’ve got to take it one day at a time,” Frederick said. “Yesterday we couldn’t get too high and right now it sucks, but we can’t get too low. Every team we’re going to play is going to be just like this.”