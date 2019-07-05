All Keith Carter has ever wanted when it came to basketball has been an opportunity.
After enduring an abbreviated collegiate career that was hampered by NCAA rulings and numerous injuries, Carter is finally returning to the basketball court with a golden opportunity this month.
The former Valparaiso point guard and 2012 Illinois Mr. Basketball runner-up (behind Jabari Parker) will play with Oklahoma City in the NBA Summer League beginning Saturday in Las Vegas. It will mark Carter’s first organized basketball action since the 2016 NIT title game with the Crusaders.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Carter said. “It’s been a long time coming. I knew I’d eventually get a chance. I’m going to take full advantage of it.”
Carter was a highly-touted recruit out of Proviso East High School in Chicago when he signed with St. Louis and then-coach Rick Majerus in 2012. Majerus passed away before Carter could play for the legendary coach and the point guard played in just three games for the Billikens in the fall of 2012. A foot injury limited his effectiveness and he transferred to Valparaiso midway through the season with the hopes of eventually regaining his freshman year of eligibility.
Carter made his debut with the Crusaders midway through the 2013-14 season, playing the final 22 games of the season before earning the nod for starting point guard the following season. Carter missed 10 games his junior year with a dislocated toe but returned to help lead Valparaiso to the 2015 NCAA tournament. As a senior, Carter started all 36 games he played and led the Crusaders with 161 assists and 58 steals. In what would eventually be his final game in a Valparaiso uniform, Carter suffered another toe injury in the NIT title game against George Washington, an injury that would have a strong impact on his professional future.
The severity of the injury was lost amid Bryce Drew’s departure for Vanderbilt in the following days, the hiring of Matt Lottich and an eventual final decision from the NCAA which ruled Carter would not regain another year of eligibility. The decision came after several appeals. Suddenly without a team and still with an ailing toe, Carter fell out of the limelight. The soft-spoken Carter had never spoken publicly about the injury or his road back to the basketball court until earlier this week.
“It was a turf toe injury and it was different than what happened (my junior year),” Carter said. “In the George Washington game, someone fell on me while I was boxing out. It was hard. I missed out on about a year and a half of rehab until I realized the school offers free rehab (after you graduate). It took me another year to finally get healthy. It’s been devastating, it’s been long. I had a few offers that I couldn’t take.”
While former teammates Ryan Broekhoff (Mavericks) and Alec Peters (Suns) have had their turn in the NBA, Carter has patiently waited his turn. Finally healthy, Carter participated in the Mavericks’ free agent camp earlier this year and then had a tryout with the Milwaukee Bucks. Then the call came from his agent that the Thunder wanted him for their summer league roster.
“It’s definitely been more fuel to see (Ryan and Alec) make it,” Carter said. “Not just those guys, but my peers that I grew up with; guys I’ve played against in college.”
Carter doesn’t have high expectations heading into Vegas this weekend. He knows he wasn’t drafted by Oklahoma City and that the Thunder will be concentrating on getting looks for players such as first-round pick Darius Bazley and returning guards Jawun Evans and Hamidou Diallo.
“I know they have their set guys, but I want to come in and make the best of this opportunity and we’ll see what comes of it,” Carter said.
The Thunder will play their first game Saturday in Vegas and are guaranteed at least five games. The NBA Summer League runs through July 15.