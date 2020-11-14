Keyondre Young rounds out Valparaiso’s 2021 recruiting class

Young intends to repay that determination once he gets on the court for the Crusaders. Young has been listed as both a shooting guard and a small forward at various times throughout his high school career and he averaged 12.8 points per game last season while being named an Honorable Mention All-State selection by The Oklahoman.

“My strength is shooting and being versatile,” Young said. “Having the ability to guard one-through-five and be able to move like a guard with my height. I’m still getting better every day, but shooting and being able to cover both sides of the floor defensively. My biggest goal is to keep getting stronger.”

Young joins a recruiting class that includes guards Cameron Palesse (Wisconsin) and Darius DeVario (Canada) as well as forward Trey Woodyard (Ohio). Young is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent this month and the other three recruits all signed at the start of the NCAA Early Signing Period last week. NCAA rules prohibit Lottich from commenting on Young until his NLI is in, but the fifth-year coach talked about the recruiting class in general.

“All of the guys we have are guys we’ve recruited for a while,” Lottich said. “We love the fit of them for our program, both from a talent standpoint as well as a culture perspective. These are all guys that are multi-dimensional.”