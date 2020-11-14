Keyondre Young rounds out Valparaiso’s 2021 recruiting class

Keyondre Young felt the love from the Valparaiso coaching staff and that led the 6-foot-8 versatile wing to give the love right back.
Young, a native of Del City, Oklahoma, announced his verbal commitment to Valparaiso on Saturday afternoon, wrapping up a recruiting process that was limited largely to Zoom calls.
The Crusaders offered Young in late October and by committing on Saturday, Young now holds the fourth, and final, scholarship in Valparaiso’s 2021 class.
“Valparaiso has a great program, I just love everything about it,” Young said. “It felt like a no-brainer to me. I love everything about the program. They compete, it’s a good school and a winning program.”
Despite not being able to visit the campus or to meet Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich in person, Young felt like the coaching staff made him a priority during the recruitment process. According to Verbal Commits, Young held offers from New Mexico, New Orleans, Hampton and Sam Houston State. His first Division I offer came in May from former Valparaiso rival, Oral Roberts.
Young was eager to find a school away from Oklahoma.
“I wanted to get out of the state and Valparaiso is really family oriented,” Young said. “I love the way they recruited me. They let me know they were all about me and they were all-in on me.”
Young intends to repay that determination once he gets on the court for the Crusaders. Young has been listed as both a shooting guard and a small forward at various times throughout his high school career and he averaged 12.8 points per game last season while being named an Honorable Mention All-State selection by The Oklahoman.
“My strength is shooting and being versatile,” Young said. “Having the ability to guard one-through-five and be able to move like a guard with my height. I’m still getting better every day, but shooting and being able to cover both sides of the floor defensively. My biggest goal is to keep getting stronger.”
Young joins a recruiting class that includes guards Cameron Palesse (Wisconsin) and Darius DeVario (Canada) as well as forward Trey Woodyard (Ohio). Young is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent this month and the other three recruits all signed at the start of the NCAA Early Signing Period last week. NCAA rules prohibit Lottich from commenting on Young until his NLI is in, but the fifth-year coach talked about the recruiting class in general.
“All of the guys we have are guys we’ve recruited for a while,” Lottich said. “We love the fit of them for our program, both from a talent standpoint as well as a culture perspective. These are all guys that are multi-dimensional.”
Valparaiso’s latest recruiting class could be entering the program at a unique time next season. The NCAA has granted an additional year of eligibility to every winter athlete, including Valparaiso’s four seniors. With a team that currently sits at 17 players, it remains a possibility that the Crusaders could have 21 players on the roster next fall.
“Right now we’re operating under the assumption that everyone could be back,” Lottich said. “The four seniors that we have, three of them are in their fifth year and another is in his fourth year. Whether or not (everyone comes back), we don’t know yet. College is awesome, college basketball is awesome, but everything has a shelf life at some point.
"I think the biggest question right now is ‘what does this season look like?’ We just don’t know. It’s hard for anyone to know at this point.”
