Kobe King shows no rust in Valparaiso debut after time away from basketball, suspension

VALPARAISO — Kobe King is back.
The Wisconsin transfer made his debut with Valparaiso on Tuesday night, completing a long road that took King from being a starter in the Big Ten to the brink of basketball obscurity back to the Athletics-Recreation Center court.
King had 19 points and five rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench in a 101-58 win over East-West on Tuesday night, but the statistics weren’t even important. Putting up on a uniform and lacing up the shoes for his first college basketball game since Jan. 24, 2020 was all that mattered.
“It’s been a long journey,” King said. “I’m excited that it’s coming to an end, or I guess you could say a start."
King spent his first three years of college with the Badgers. He was a contributor as a freshman before suffering a season-ending injury 10 games into the year. He came back in the 2018-19 season where he was a key rotation piece while playing all 34 games. King finally cracked the starting lineup as a junior and averaged double figures in 19 games, including a team-high 12.6 points in nine Big Ten starts.
King eventually left the Badgers with a third of the season remaining, setting off a firestorm of criticism from Wisconsin fans. He originally committed to Nebraska, but once COVID-19 hit, King began reevaluating his options. He then signed with an agent and declared for the G-League Draft. He went undrafted and was left in a sort of basketball purgatory before former Wisconsin teammate Trevor Anderson reached out about reuniting at Valparaiso.
“I made sure I did everything I could to get him a second chance,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t really about the basketball. It was mostly about the degree. I know he’s meant to do some special things on this earth and I know he’s going to need that degree. I’m just really proud of that guy.”
It took some time to get King’s status figured out with the NCAA. Signing with an agent has often been a death sentence when it comes to college eligibility, but King was diligent about going through a waiver process and as soon as he was cleared, he called up Anderson and Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich with the news that he was coming back to school. The NCAA handed down a nine-game suspension for signing with an agent and Lottich got to work finding a game where King could ease back into college basketball.
“We knew (East-West) was going to be game 10,” Lottich said. “It was a game where he could get his feet wet a little bit.”
Perhaps it was fitting that King dished out an assist to Anderson on his first possession in a Valparaiso uniform. He followed that up with a two-handed slam and a wink to the crowd. Students chanted Kobe’s name throughout the first half and the fans gave him a standing ovation when he checked out of the game.
“It’s been a while,” King said. “Just starting from the summer and even before, I was just patient in working to get to this point. I felt comfortable. It’s just like riding a bike.”
King’s arrival has been met with open arms by the rest of his Valparaiso teammates. From the moment the Beacons finished their game against Western Michigan on Sunday, Valparaiso’s players have been flooding social media with posts about King’s debut.
“The way the world works to get back here together, tonight was a cool moment,” Anderson said. “I knew he was a little nervous and excited at the same time. When he passed me that ball and I hit the shot, we smiled at each other and we’re like ‘alright, let’s go now.’”