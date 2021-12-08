Kobe King shows no rust in Valparaiso debut after time away from basketball, suspension

“I made sure I did everything I could to get him a second chance,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t really about the basketball. It was mostly about the degree. I know he’s meant to do some special things on this earth and I know he’s going to need that degree. I’m just really proud of that guy.”

It took some time to get King’s status figured out with the NCAA. Signing with an agent has often been a death sentence when it comes to college eligibility, but King was diligent about going through a waiver process and as soon as he was cleared, he called up Anderson and Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich with the news that he was coming back to school. The NCAA handed down a nine-game suspension for signing with an agent and Lottich got to work finding a game where King could ease back into college basketball.

“We knew (East-West) was going to be game 10,” Lottich said. “It was a game where he could get his feet wet a little bit.”