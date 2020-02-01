Krikke, Valpo pull away late against Illinois State

VALPARAISO — Illinois State tried something Saturday that Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich hadn’t seen the Redbirds do on tape recently, switching all five players on picks.

Freshman forward Ben Krikke took advantage, overpowering smaller guards to the tune of a career-high 17 points to lead the Crusaders to an 80-70 Missouri Valley Conference win.

“It’s good to finally get some production out of myself,” Krikke said. “It was pretty much just like coach said, switching and getting smaller guys on me and letting the offense come to me, whether it be passing or helping my team with rebounding.”

Krikke also had a career-high eight rebounds and dished out four assists.

“Tonight, my impression was (Krikke) looked like Tim Duncan, a left-handed Tim Duncan,” Illinois State coach Dan Muller said. “He just got to his favorite (move). I’m disappointed in how we guarded him because we allowed him to get to what he wants to get to. But he was terrific.”

The Crusaders (12-11, 5-5) missed their first seven shots, including four from under the basket. The first Valparaiso bucket didn’t come until Javon Freeman-Liberty’s jump shot at 15:30 of the first half. Then VU missed four more shots.

