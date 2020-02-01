Krikke, Valpo pull away late against Illinois State

VALPARAISO — Illinois State tried something Saturday that Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich hadn’t seen the Redbirds do on tape recently, switching all five players on picks.
Freshman forward Ben Krikke took advantage, overpowering smaller guards to the tune of a career-high 17 points to lead the Crusaders to an 80-70 Missouri Valley Conference win.
“It’s good to finally get some production out of myself,” Krikke said. “It was pretty much just like coach said, switching and getting smaller guys on me and letting the offense come to me, whether it be passing or helping my team with rebounding.”
Krikke also had a career-high eight rebounds and dished out four assists.
“Tonight, my impression was (Krikke) looked like Tim Duncan, a left-handed Tim Duncan,” Illinois State coach Dan Muller said. “He just got to his favorite (move). I’m disappointed in how we guarded him because we allowed him to get to what he wants to get to. But he was terrific.”
The Crusaders (12-11, 5-5) missed their first seven shots, including four from under the basket. The first Valparaiso bucket didn’t come until Javon Freeman-Liberty’s jump shot at 15:30 of the first half. Then VU missed four more shots.
“I don’t think it was frustrating. I think we were just trying to figure it out. We stuck with it and didn’t get discouraged and we figured it out,” senior Ryan Fazekas said. “I think that’s a big step for us, too, to just keep our heads in the game.”
Fazekas was starting for the first time after missing 17 games with a wrist injury before returning Jan. 23. He had eight points in 27 minutes, making both of his 3-point attempts.
“It felt good (to start), but it was just another day,” Fazekas said. “I feel great. I’m getting back to my normal self, shooting the ball well. I’m just back in the flow of things.”
A 14-2 run in the second half gave Valparaiso a 52-43 lead with 11:45 to play. Illinois State (7-15, 2-8) would cut that to 52-48, but get no closer. The Crusaders had a double-digit advantage with 7:50 left.
“Really pleased with the effort. As we move forward, the depth of our team will probably be our biggest strength. You saw tonight that we had nine guys score five points, which is huge,” Lottich said.
Keith Fisher III scored 19 points to lead Illinois State. But Muller said he wore down playing over 34 minutes.
Freeman-Liberty made four free throws in the final two minutes to finish with 12 points. The Valparaiso sophomore has scored in double figures in every game this season.
The Crusaders host Northern Iowa on Wednesday.