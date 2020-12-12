Late comeback falls short for Valparaiso

Valparaiso kept scratching and clawing its way back in Saturday’s game against Central Michigan, but just as the Crusaders continued to hit shots, so did the Chippewas.

The Crusaders cut a 15-point deficit down to one numerous times late in Saturday’s road contest, but Valparaiso could never get the defensive stop it needed to turn the tide in an 84-79 loss to Central Michigan.

Donovan Clay scored 20 points and Connor Barrett added 14 points, but both players missed key 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds of the game that could’ve brought Valparaiso (2-4) within striking distance.

“We knew that we’d get a tough fight from Central,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We started the game with some fight and we got some stops, but then the game turned. Our defense was nowhere where it needs to be right now. We certainly scored enough points to win, but we couldn’t get the stops.”

Valparaiso hit the first four field goals of the game and led 12-4 less than six minutes in when the Chippewas (2-3) began putting together a 13-2 run that gave them the lead for good with 11:07 remaining in the first half. Central Michigan went into the locker room with a 44-30 advantage and the Crusaders were forced to play from behind for much of the second half.