Late comeback falls short for Valparaiso

Valparaiso kept scratching and clawing its way back in Saturday’s game against Central Michigan, but just as the Crusaders continued to hit shots, so did the Chippewas.
The Crusaders cut a 15-point deficit down to one numerous times late in Saturday’s road contest, but Valparaiso could never get the defensive stop it needed to turn the tide in an 84-79 loss to Central Michigan.
Donovan Clay scored 20 points and Connor Barrett added 14 points, but both players missed key 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds of the game that could’ve brought Valparaiso (2-4) within striking distance.
“We knew that we’d get a tough fight from Central,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We started the game with some fight and we got some stops, but then the game turned. Our defense was nowhere where it needs to be right now. We certainly scored enough points to win, but we couldn’t get the stops.”
Valparaiso hit the first four field goals of the game and led 12-4 less than six minutes in when the Chippewas (2-3) began putting together a 13-2 run that gave them the lead for good with 11:07 remaining in the first half. Central Michigan went into the locker room with a 44-30 advantage and the Crusaders were forced to play from behind for much of the second half.
Eron Gordon knocked down two early 3-pointers in the second half to get the deficit back to single digits, but Central Michigan continued to answer at every turn, running the lead back up to 10 points midway through the half.
“Young guys tend to be inconsistent and we’re playing a lot of freshmen right now,” Lottich said. “You hope that by midseason, the inconsistency fades. The one thing that they are consistent with is their effort. You’re seeing this up and down across college basketball right now.”
Barrett knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 67-64 with 5:41 left and Daniel Sackey got Valparaiso even closer with a driving layup, but Barrett committed a foul on the other end to send Central Michigan to the line. Sackey once again got Valparaiso within one point, but Barrett got hung up on defense and Devontae Lane hit a back-breaking 3-pointer from the corner to push the lead back to four points.
“I love how Connor lays everything on the line,” Lottich said. “He missed a defensive assignment there, but those are things that we have to continue to coach and teach. It’s easy to look at that (missed assignment), but we had so many others. It was completely different from our (win over SIU-Edwardsville).”
Clay scored at the basket with 46 seconds left to bring Valparaiso to within 78-76, but the Chippewas once again had an answer at the other end as Travon Broadway Jr. knocked down a shot in the paint. Barrett and Clay each missed 3-pointers on the ensuing possession and Central Michigan answered with four made free throws in the final 10 seconds to ice the game.
Clay led the Crusaders with a season-high 20 points, just the third time in his career that he has hit at least 20 points. The sophomore added five rebounds and three assists while Ben Krikke added 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
“Donovan did what he is great at doing,” Lottich said. “He was more staying true to who he is as a player. For a lot of guys, that is the secret to success. We all want to work on our weaknesses in a lot of ways, but Donovan concentrated on what makes him a great player.”
