LIVE: Valparaiso looks to sweep in-state rivals as Arch Madness begins

ST. LOUIS — Welcome to Arch Madness, where Valparaiso looks to stay perfect against in-state rivals this season by sweeping Evansville (6-23). The Beacons (13-17) won the first two meetings 72-56 and 74-69.

The winner will advance to play in a 6 p.m. quarterfinal Friday against second-seeded Missouri State (22-9).

Follow along for updates:

HALF: Valparaiso leads Evansville 43-32. Sheldon Edwards got hit going for a defensive rebound and was holding his mouth even after the final horn. He appears fine. Preston Ruedinger scored 12 points and is a perfect 3-for-3, all on 3-pointers and three made free throws. Valpo shot 15 for 25 and 7 for 11 on 3s.

3:50 1H: Valpo has four turnovers including a Kobe King charge and now a throwaway trying to push in transition. Valparaiso leads 38-26 at another quick media timeout. Good balance for the Beacons. Ruedinger has 12 points, Sheldon Edwards eight, Kobe King six, Kevion Taylor, Thomas Kithier and Ben Krikke four each.

5:14 1H: It's been a physical game so far. Valparaiso and Evansville traded triples on several possessions. Aces fans got on their feet as they attempted to rally. Beacons lead 36-24.

7:24 1H: Ben Krikke coming alive with a couple of dunks. First was running the floor in a five-on-four. The second on a slip screen. Purple Aces are switching and it's leading to interior mismatches for Valparaiso.

Sitting courtside opens up other exchanges. Ben Krikke thought he got fouled and calmly asked the ref on the other end to which the official responded, "Well, you may be right."

10:02 1H: Valparaiso has expanded its lead to 26-13. Preston Ruedinger was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three to get 12 points. Beacons have a 9-5 edge on the glass and four assists to zero turnovers.

15:41 1H: Valparaiso is out to a 16-7 lead on the back of three Preston Ruedinger 3-pointers. The freshman walk-on was scoreless in 19 minutes at Bradley on Saturday, his return after missing several games with an injury.

Kithier looks good early, getting a couple touches around the rim and converting. Beacons are 5-for-7 shooting and have hit all four 3-point attempts.

8:31 p.m.: Lineups are out and Thomas Kithier is starting. For Evansville, Jawaun Newton is in uniform as well but not in the starting lineup.

8:04 p.m.: DeAveiro was officially ruled out according to the team. Kithier is dressed and will try to play. The teams are warming up now following Illinois State's 58-53 win over Indiana State.

7:37 p.m.: Good evening from St. Louis. The first play-in game between Illinois State and Indiana State has been back and forth. Valparaiso and Evansville will follow.

The Beacons are expected to have Thomas Kithier back. The Michigan State transfer has not played since Feb. 16, though he suited up against Bradley but after the first session of warmups determined he could not play.

Guard Darius DeAveiro is doubtful, per a source, with a hand injury suffered against Bradley Saturday. X-rays were negative but there has been a substantial amount of swelling.

