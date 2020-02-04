Local football trio heading to VU

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“He’s one of the most versatile guys that we had in our program,” Valparaiso High coach Bill Marshall said. “I’m thrilled to have both Mason and Luke joining the VU program. That’s exactly what you love to see as an alumni. A great place for high character, high ability kids.”

Marshall played at VU from 2002-05 and he lent an ear to both Maple and Patterson during the recruiting process, while being sure to not push too much. Patterson was happy to have a voice of experience to help before the 2019 team captain made his own decision. Patterson led the Vikings with 42 catches for 685 yards and six touchdowns. Patterson had six catches for a season-high 130 yards in the state title game.

“It was a great honor to be a captain and I hope that I can continue to be a vocal leader at the next level,” Patterson said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to play Division I football.”

Patterson and Maple will be joined by a former Duneland Athletic Conference rival as Merrillville defensive end Nick Price announced on Twitter last week that he was also committing to the Crusaders. Price received his first Division I offer from Valparaiso in early January, and he received additional offers from Robert Morris and Aurora. Price ended his “long, but fun recruiting process” on Jan. 28 when he verbally committed to the Crusaders.