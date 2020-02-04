You are the owner of this article.
Local football trio heading to VU
College football

Local football trio heading to VU

It turns out that home is where the heart is as far as Luke Patterson and Mason Maple’s football careers are concerned.

The two Valparaiso High products both verbally committed to Valparaiso University recently and will officially sign their paperwork with the Crusaders when the late national signing period takes place on Wednesday.

Patterson and Maple are expected to be a part of large roster reconstruction under second-year coach Landon Fox and his rebuilding effort with the Crusaders. Fox is not allowed to speak publicly about non-scholarship recruits until they have submitted paperwork and a deposit. Valparaiso already announced 13 recruits during the early signing period in mid-December.

“I felt comfortable and really good with my decision,” Maple said. “Talking with the coaches, they seem like people with a lot of common sense and they fit the way that I think.”

Maple isn’t sure where Fox and the VU coaching staff will need him next season, but he’s willing to continue to be a jack-of-all-trades on the football field. Maple served as Valparaiso’s primary punter, averaging 40 yards on 22 punts. Maple also played in the secondary where he had 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions. Maple tied his season high with seven tackles in the IHSAA Class 5A state championship loss to New Palestine.

“He’s one of the most versatile guys that we had in our program,” Valparaiso High coach Bill Marshall said. “I’m thrilled to have both Mason and Luke joining the VU program. That’s exactly what you love to see as an alumni. A great place for high character, high ability kids.”

Marshall played at VU from 2002-05 and he lent an ear to both Maple and Patterson during the recruiting process, while being sure to not push too much. Patterson was happy to have a voice of experience to help before the 2019 team captain made his own decision. Patterson led the Vikings with 42 catches for 685 yards and six touchdowns. Patterson had six catches for a season-high 130 yards in the state title game.

“It was a great honor to be a captain and I hope that I can continue to be a vocal leader at the next level,” Patterson said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to play Division I football.”

Patterson and Maple will be joined by a former Duneland Athletic Conference rival as Merrillville defensive end Nick Price announced on Twitter last week that he was also committing to the Crusaders. Price received his first Division I offer from Valparaiso in early January, and he received additional offers from Robert Morris and Aurora. Price ended his “long, but fun recruiting process” on Jan. 28 when he verbally committed to the Crusaders.

“(High school football) was fun while it lasted, but we all look at this as a whole different level,” Maple said. “It’s going to be two separate worlds.”

