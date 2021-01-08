'Majority' of Valparaiso team has had COVID-19 as Crusaders prepare for return

Ben Krikke has spent nearly 100 days in quarantine since COVID-19 exploded in the United States last March. Oddly enough, the Valparaiso sophomore has never contracted the virus.
The same can’t be said for the majority of his teammates as Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich confirmed earlier this week that numerous positive COVID-19 tests sidelined the Crusaders as they prepared to begin Missouri Valley Conference play late last month.
Valparaiso returned to practice on Monday and will open Valley action this weekend at the Athletics-Recreation Center against Missouri State, three weeks after Valpo's 71-57 loss at Toledo. The teams will meet Saturday afternoon and then will play a second game on Sunday afternoon in the Valley’s new back-to-back scheduling format.
“We got tested (after returning from Toledo) and we had three positives in our bubble,” Lottich said. “Then we had further testing done and we realized that we not only had those three positives, but we had a lot more. The majority of our team bubble has had the virus. Guys are recovering and we’re trying to get back at it.”
The latest quarantine period for the Crusaders was Krikke’s seventh since last March. He entered quarantine for the first time when he traveled back to Canada following the 2019-20 season and again when he returned to Valparaiso in the summer. The sophomore then went through three separate quarantine periods during summer workouts and into the school year, with each lasting two weeks.
“It’s been a tough year for me, but just like everybody else, we’re trying to get through this pandemic,” Krikke said. “Quarantine is very boring. You’re just hanging out in your room with not a lot to do. I tried to stay in contact with my teammates, my coaches and definitely my family. Staying busy and staying sharp.”
Krikke, who admits that his bouts in quarantine have “all run together,” was back in COVID-19 protocols with the rest of his teammates shortly before the season began. He spent his quarantine period growing out a beard and teaching himself the stock market. When the positive tests hit the program after the final nonconference game against Toledo, Krikke was right back in quarantine, including on Christmas Day.
“It’s the year we’re living in,” Krikke said. “We had to adapt and when we are in the gym, we just have to give it our all.”
Krikke will be back in action on Saturday against Missouri State, but Lottich admitted, without going into specifics, that his entire team is not yet available to return to the floor.
“When someone has the virus, when they’re out of isolation they have to go see a doctor and that doctor does some tests and determines their availability,” Lottich said. “We’ve had players with their ‘Return to Play’ protocol, when they come back, they’re allowed to practice for 15 minutes and then they progress from that point on. We still have some guys in isolation and some guys that have returned to practice and we have guys that have had it and can play right away. We are not fully available right now.”
Hunting dogs
There is no amount of success that is going to change Roman Penn’s mindset this season. While the Bishop Noll product and starting Drake point guard is thrilled that the Bulldogs are off to a 13-0 start this season, the junior isn’t about to become complacent.
“We’re always going to be the hunters,” Penn said. “We were predicted to finish seventh in the league. We’ll always play with that chip on our shoulder. We’re approaching everything the same way regardless of any success we’ve had. We’re going to keep playing hard.”
Penn is one of five Region products on Drake’s roster this season and the Bulldogs are starting to get some national recognition, including from ESPN personality Dick Vitale. Their next test is against Loyola with Sunday's 5:30 game airing on ESPN2 and Monday's 6 p.m. game on CBS Sports Network.
“We’re grateful for all the publicity,” Penn said. “It shows how hard we’ve been working. It’s pretty cool to see people you see on TV talking about you. It’s good for the school and it’s good for the community, but we still have to go out there and perform. We’re just getting started. There’s a long way to go in this season.”
Penn is second on the team in scoring with 12.2 points per game and he leads the Bulldogs with 75 assists. Michigan City product and Green Bay transfer ShanQuan “Tank” Hemphill is leading Drake in scoring (14.2 ppg) in his first season in the program.
“It wasn’t a hard adjustment for him to come in here,” Penn said. “We’ve played with him and played against him for years. You can put him anywhere and he can do a lot of different things for us. It’s really fun and having (Hemphill) takes our team to a whole other level.”