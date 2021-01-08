'Majority' of Valparaiso team has had COVID-19 as Crusaders prepare for return

“It’s been a tough year for me, but just like everybody else, we’re trying to get through this pandemic,” Krikke said. “Quarantine is very boring. You’re just hanging out in your room with not a lot to do. I tried to stay in contact with my teammates, my coaches and definitely my family. Staying busy and staying sharp.”

Krikke, who admits that his bouts in quarantine have “all run together,” was back in COVID-19 protocols with the rest of his teammates shortly before the season began. He spent his quarantine period growing out a beard and teaching himself the stock market. When the positive tests hit the program after the final nonconference game against Toledo, Krikke was right back in quarantine, including on Christmas Day.

“It’s the year we’re living in,” Krikke said. “We had to adapt and when we are in the gym, we just have to give it our all.”

Krikke will be back in action on Saturday against Missouri State, but Lottich admitted, without going into specifics, that his entire team is not yet available to return to the floor.

