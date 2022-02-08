Mark LaBarbera announces retirement as Valparaiso athletic director

VALPARAISO — Mark LaBarbera has ushered Valparaiso through two conference changes, a mascot move from Crusaders to Beacons, facility upgrades and conference championships.

Now after 18 years, LaBarbera announced his retirement effective at the school year's end, June 30, 2022.

“It was evident from the moment I arrived on campus that the Valpo Experience is real and special,” LaBarbera said in a release. “From the beginning, I have focused on investing in areas that I thought would most directly impact the student-athlete experience in a positive way. We’ve had success in a lot of different ways, but I think I’m leaving most focused on the quality of the people around our athletic programs and am most proud of our efforts to diversify the athletic department and coaching staff.”

Taking over in 2004, LaBarbera guided athletic programs from the Mid-Continent Conference (now known as the Summit League) to the Horizon League, in which Valpo competed from 2007-17. Then Valparaiso joined the Missouri Valley Conference ahead of the 2017-18 school year.

In his time, the men's basketball program won five regular-season Horizon championships with two NCAA tournaments (2013 and 2015) and were National Invitation Tournament runner-up in 2016 under Bryce Drew, who was hired in 2011. That was part of 17 NCAA tournament berths and 22 conference championships across all sports during his tenure.

The baseball field recently put in turf, a softball stadium and tennis complex were created and the football stadium was renovated, among other facility upgrades under LaBarbera. He also created an esports program, which continues to grow, but also cut men's soccer and tennis.

“Mark has offered outstanding guidance to our men’s and women’s athletic teams. He has advanced our programs over the past 18 years with measurable success both on and off the court," president José Padilla said. "Our student-athletes are champions in competition, the classroom and the community.”

There were 18 academic All-Americans in LaBarbera's tenure.

LaBarbera confirmed athletics moved away from the Crusaders nickname long before the university's official announcement one year ago. Padilla ultimately chose the Beacons nickname. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Times a mascot is being made and will be announced at a future date.

Padilla has been a fixture at sporting events and in a recent Q&A with The Times said he is committed to elevating the athletics programs, including potential upgrades to the Athletics-Recreation Center.

“That is one of my top priorities for the ARC, to figure out what we’re going to do, whether we rehab it or build a whole new arena," he said, in part. "Now, that’s my priority, but it’s subject to a lot of other things happening. Strategic planning will inform our priorities with respect to buildings, one of which would be the ARC."

A new athletic director will be tasked with advancing what LaBarbera has improved. Parker Executive Search firm has been hired as part of a national search, according to the release.

Padilla, who has pledged a renaissance for Valparaiso during his tenure, said he wants the next AD to be a former Division I athlete with "considerable sports management experience in an athletics department at a Division I university." Whoever takes over effective June 1 he wants "to not only make the Beacons a force to be reckoned with in the MVC, but to also embrace Valpo’s faith-based mission and tradition of academic excellence."

Said Padilla: “Mark LaBarbera has been a critical part of the university leadership and has built a solid foundation for success. We are going to find the right person to build on that and take Valpo athletics to the next level.”

