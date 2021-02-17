Mascot debate at Valparaiso has proponents and opponents, just as it did in the 1940s

“The way the university chooses to represent itself is a decision that needs to be made by the broader community,” LaBarbera said. “The athletics community needs to then figure out the best way to actualize that.”

A disconnect that some former Valparaiso athletes have felt in the last week has been between the decision to change the nickname and the fact it was made by people who didn’t compete in athletics. Valparaiso Hall of Fame wide receiver and Whiting native Rob Giancola said he felt that losing the Crusader mascot was like “having a death in the family.”

“I see the mascot more of something that relates to athletics,” Giancola said. “We all represent Valparaiso, but you don’t put ‘Crusaders’ on your resume, you put ‘Valparaiso University.’ There are different levels of representation. I just don’t know how it offends anyone. I’m not religious and I don’t understand all of that, but I haven’t heard one person say they are offended by ‘Crusaders.’ There are different definitions for everything.”

Valparaiso Theology Professor Dr. Matthew Becker is on the other side of the debate as someone who is in support of changing the nickname. Becker has studied the Crusades and has long questioned the use of the word “Crusaders” to promote the school.