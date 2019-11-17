VALPARAISO — Through two years at Valparaiso, Mileek McMillan battled foul trouble, struggled to earn consistent minutes and at times was even out of shape.
Now he's a key starter for the Crusaders. The 6-foot-8 center scored a career-high 16 points Sunday against North Dakota in Valparaiso's 74-60 win.
Has he added new post moves? Bulked up? Not necessarily. Much of it is mental.
“Just confidence and playing at my own pace,” McMillan said. “Not getting rushed, trusting in my skills and my abilities.”
Coach Matt Lottich said the Merrillville grad got in top shape this offseason, and he has held his own guarding bigger opposing centers. The Merrillville graduate has started all four games for Valpo, only fouling out of one while still offering physical resistance.
Lottich has said in the past that foul trouble was the big thing holding McMillan back. With Valpo (3-1) having lost both its centers from last year when Derrik Smits and Jaume Sorolla transferred, the Crusaders needed solid play from their only experienced big man.
McMillan said he's battling a bone bruise to his left hip, although Lottich said he didn't appear injured based on his play. When McMillan left the game and got to work on Valpo's stationary bike by the bench, freshman Ben Krikke stepped up.
Krikke struggled in his first three games, scoring just three points and looking overwhelmed offensively at times while still playing solid defense. He broke out against North Dakota with 11 points, three rebounds and two blocks.
“It happens quicker for (some) people, and obviously I thought when Javon (Freeman-Liberty) came in as a freshman, he knew exactly what we were doing from the first second we told him,” Lotti
ch said. “With Ben I think it has taken a couple of games, but ... we've seen this every day in practice.”
Freeman-Liberty led the Crusaders with 21 points and nine rebounds while adding five assists. Marlon Stewart scored 17 points for North Dakota, which had three more players in double figures.
Valparaiso shot 44.1% from the field and scored 64 points in the game's final 30 minutes to separate after a slow start. Unlike last season, the Crusaders have continued to score in two games without Fazekas — they put up 89 at SIU-Edwardsville on Tuesday after Fazekas went down with a left wrist injury.
“We got it going inside first and then kicked it out to our shooters, kicked it out to Javon and he's able to make plays,” McMillan said. “We just stayed true to our offense, stayed true to our scheme throughout the course of the game.”
Crusaders head for paradise
Valparaiso leaves early Monday morning for the U.S. Virgin Islands to play in the Paradise Jam, an eight-team tournament that starts Friday.
The Crusaders will face Grand Canyon in the first round before matching up with Fordham or Nevada on Saturday before a third game Monday. Cincinnati is the top team in the field but sits on the other side of
the bracket.
Valparaiso is used to being on the road after its preseason tour of Canada and last week's road trip to St. Louis, but the Caribbean will be something new. Freeman-Liberty and McMillan said they've never swam in the ocean.
“There's something that they're gonna experience, hopefully dip their feet in the water, watch out for sharks,” Lottich said with a smile.
Robbie Weinstein covers Porter County prep sports and Valparaiso University athletics for The Times.
