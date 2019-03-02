VALPARAISO — On the heels of another Missouri Valley Conference loss at the Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso University men’s basketball coach Matt Lottich grabbed the microphone and encouraged fans that better days were ahead. Not that many of the fans stuck around to hear the message.
The ARC faithful quickly departed after the Crusaders once again grabbed defeat from the jaws of victory. Up nine points over last-place Evansville with seven minutes remaining, Valparaiso limped to the finish line of the 2018-19 regular season with a 65-63 loss to the Purple Aces.
The loss played out like so many had before it this season.
After leading Indiana State at home with 45 seconds left, a loss.
After leading Loyola of Chicago at home by nine points with under eight minutes remaining, a loss.
After leading Missouri State by three with less than two minutes to play, a loss.
The Crusaders finished this season 4-5 at home in conference games and those losses are a big reason why Valparaiso will once again be playing Thursday night in Arch Madness.
“Four home games that were in our grasp that slipped away,” Lottich said in the postgame press conference. “We have to evaluate what we’re doing at the end of games. If we win all four of those we’re 11-7 in league and one of the top seeds. Sometimes that’s youth, sometimes it’s execution, sometimes it’s bad coaching.”
The Crusaders (14-17, 7-11) led 52-43 after lone senior Deion Lavender knocked down two free throws with 7:11 left in Saturday’s home finale. Evansville then used a 12-3 run over the next two and a half minutes to tie the game 55-55.
Bakari Evelyn injected life into the ARC with a 3-pointer with 3:21 left to give the Crusaders a 60-57 lead, but it would be Valparaiso’s final field goal of the afternoon. Derrik Smits missed three free throws in the final 71 seconds of the game, including a game-tying attempt with 7.9 seconds left.
Noah Frederking split a pair of free throws with 4.2 seconds left, the miss coming after Lottich called Valparaiso’s final timeout. John Kiser rebounded the miss and flipped the ball to Evelyn who got to halfcourt before launching a potential game-winning shot that missed to the right. A fitting end to a conference season that started when Markus Golder connected on a halfcourt buzzer-beater against Illinois State.
“I wanted them to know if they missed what to do and if they made it what to do,” Lottich said. “The miss is the key component. I wanted certain guys low that weren’t there.”
The Crusaders knew coming into the game that they’d be opening Arch Madness in the 8/9 game against Indiana State regardless of Saturday’s results. The only thing that would change is the color of uniforms and the seed number before each team. With Valparaiso losing and Indiana State knocking off Northern Iowa, the Crusaders will enter the conference tournament as the No. 9 seed. Valparaiso and Indiana State will tip off at 6:05 p.m. Thursday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis and the winner will face the No. 1 seed at 12:05 p.m. Friday. The Crusaders were swept by Indiana State this season, including an 87-82 overtime loss at the ARC on Feb. 13.
“We’re in the same place regardless,” Smits said of Saturday’s loss. “We don’t get an advantage for being a higher seed. We have to win games. At this point in the season, we know we have to win the tournament. Everyone has the same shot at it. Whether we have to win three games in three days or four games in four days, we still have to win every game.”
Smits led the Crusaders with 15 points while Evelyn added 13 points, his highest scoring output since Jan. 19. Marty Hill led the Purple Aces (11-20, 5-13) with 21 points.