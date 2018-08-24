Matt Bowen has returned to Valpo as special assistant to the head coach/director of basketball operations.
Bowen spent the last six seasons as head coach of the University of Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball program. He led the Bulldogs in 2014-15 and 2015-16 to their highest back-to-back win totals since the 2002-03 and 2003-04 teams. Under his tutelage, UMD cracked the NABC Top 25 national rankings in January of 2016, while each of his last four Bulldog teams ranked among the top-10 in the nation in fewest turnovers/game.
Prior to UMD, Bowen served six seasons as men’s coach at Bemidji State University. The fourth head coach in seven years when he took the position, Bowen increased the program’s win total in five of his six seasons, culminating with the 2011-12 squad setting a school record for wins in a season.
Bowen was a member of the men’s basketball coaching staff at Valpo from 2002 through 2006, spending one season as an assistant coach under Scott Drew and three seasons working as an assistant for Homer Drew. Bowen helped the Crusaders to 70 wins over his four years on staff, including back-to-back Mid-Continent Conference regular season championships and a Mid-Con tournament title and NCAA tournament berth in 2004. Before his first stint at Valpo, Bowen spent six years as an assistant coach at Alabama-Birmingham.