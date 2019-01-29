VALPARAISO — Valparaiso missed Markus Golder in more ways than one Tuesday night.
Keandre Cook hit two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining in overtime and John Kiser missed a one-handed heave from half court as Valparaiso fell 55-54 to Missouri State in a crushing loss at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Kiser couldn’t replicate Golder’s half-court buzzer-beater from the Missouri Valley Conference opener against Illinois State earlier this month, and as a result, the Crusaders dropped their third straight conference game. Valparaiso was once again without Ryan Fazekas (ankle) and Golder missed his first game of the year after suffering a sprained ankle last Saturday against Drake.
“We played well enough to win the game,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “It’s hard to lose a game like that, that close. We talked a lot about defending and guarding and we did that, maybe as good as we did all year.”
While the Crusaders competed in a game that was played within one possession for the final 20-plus minutes of game time, there was several missed opportunities which led to the defeat. Valparaiso missed eight free throws, including two in overtime, and the Crusaders had a defensive breakdown on the final play that led to Cook getting to the basket before he was fouled by Jaume Sorolla.
“Ultimately, we’ve got to step up to the line and hit free throws,” Lottich said. “That was probably the difference in the game. Then we missed a defensive assignment late, and that’s how Cook got loose.”
Valparaiso trailed 51-50 with under three minutes remaining in overtime when Javon Freeman-Liberty, playing perhaps his best game in a Crusader uniform, ripped down a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast for a fast break layup. Bakari Evelyn hit a floater moments later and the Crusaders led 54-51 with 1:57 remaining.
Cook took over at that point, cutting Valparaiso’s lead to one with 88 seconds left and then blocking Freeman-Liberty at the rim with 21.6 seconds left. The Crusaders retained possession, but Evelyn dribbled the ball off his foot, leading to a shot clock violation and Missouri State taking over with 12.7 seconds left. Valparaiso freshmen Freeman-Liberty and Daniel Sackey got mixed up on defense and Cook blew by both of them before getting fouled. Missouri State’s leader in both free throw attempts and makes calmly swished both shots to give the Bears their third straight conference victory.
“We were fortunate,” Missouri State coach Dana Ford said. “We stayed locked in despite our offensive struggles.”
The Bears played deliberately on offense, typically running 20 seconds off the clock before they began executing an offensive play. Like the Crusaders, Missouri State used just three bench players in the game and two short-handed teams only made a pair of substitutions in overtime when each had a player foul out.
“It’s just the best way for us to play,” Ford said. “Our transition defense is just not very good. We can’t have a fast game. We’re so shorthanded that we can’t worry about what the other team is doing.”
Missouri State announced earlier this week that senior forward, and former AAU teammate of Alec Peters, Obediah Church had left the program. Freshman forward Szymon Wojcik is also out for the season with a Lisfranc tear in his left foot.
The Crusaders got a bit of good news on Tuesday as Derrik Smits returned to the lineup after missing the Drake game with a back injury. Smits started and scored the first basket of the game, finishing with seven points and four rebounds before fouling out in 13 minutes of action.
Freeman-Liberty led the Crusaders (12-10, 5-4) with 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double. Evelyn had 11 points and three 3-pointers while Sackey had 10 points, including a running layup with 19.9 seconds left in regulation that eventually sent the game to overtime.
“We have to get in the film and get back in practice,” Evelyn said. “I thought we completed and played pretty well tonight. We just had a few defensive mistakes and that’s what killed us.”
The Crusaders are in the middle of the pack in the Valley at the halfway point of the conference season. Valparaiso will travel to Evansville on Saturday before heading to Illinois State next Tuesday.
“This isn’t going to break us,” Lottich said. “We’re going to continue to move forward. I was proud of how hard we played and we’re going to keep going.”