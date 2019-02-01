The Valparaiso University men’s basketball team isn’t quite on the brink, but the Crusaders are teetering toward the edge of another disappointing finish in the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Crusaders (12-10, 5-4) have dropped three straight conference games and begin a brutal five-game stretch Saturday that features road games at Evansville and Illinois State before coming home for a pair of games against Loyola and Indiana State. Valparaiso ends the stretch with a road game at Drake on Feb. 16.
Valparaiso hasn’t won at Evansville in 50 years and the Crusaders are a Markus Golder buzzer-beater away from going winless against the next four teams on the schedule, following Saturday’s tilt against the Purple Aces.
“It’s do or die right now,” Valparaiso junior Derrik Smits said. “It’s a big stretch. The league’s still wide open, so we need to start winning games to get back up to the top.”
After being in or tied for first place for the first seven games of conference play, the Crusaders are in a three-way tie for third following a three-game losing streak to Indiana State, Drake and Missouri State. The upcoming stretch of games will be all the tougher if Ryan Fazekas and Golder cannot return from their respective ankle injuries.
Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich reiterated on Thursday that both players were “progressing nicely,” a phrase that he has often used to describe Fazekas’ status.
The third-year head coach didn’t disclose whether either player would be available for Saturday’s game at Evansville. Fazekas wore a walking boot on his right ankle during Tuesday’s home game against Missouri State, while Golder walked into the Athletics-Recreation Center on Thursday without crutches or a walking boot.
While the Crusaders dropped their last two home games, Lottich believes his team has the right fighting spirit and the obstacles it has endured this season will eventually pay off.
“Our team is fighting like mad right now,” Lottich said. “I’m proud of them. In some ways, we’re fighting with one hand behind our back. That’s not to say we can’t get it done. We’ve taken huge culture steps forward. We’ve had it at moments this year, but it’s been consistently fighting for each other and it was evident the last game.”
Smits is expected to play against Evansville after he missed last Saturday’s game against Drake with a back injury. He returned to action against Missouri State, but fouled out in 13 minutes of action. Smits explained that he injured his back, which has been a constant bother dating back to his high school career, against Indiana State. Smits said he didn’t practice leading up to the Drake game and then tried to get loose in a workout early in the day, but he was held out of the game.
“Just have to work through it and can’t use it as an excuse,” Smits said. “It’s still kind of messed up, but you just have to try to get better day by day and be ready for the next couple games. Obviously, we’re on a losing streak and we need as many people as we can to be out there.”