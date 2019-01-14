VALPARAISO — The text messages come in every day.
Some feature words of encouragement. Some contain a breakdown of the previous night’s game. Some carry a motivational message that can be applied to the next task at hand.
Whatever message Marcus Liberty wants to send to his nephew, Valparaiso University freshman guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, he always makes sure to end the text the same way.
“I always tell him at the end of it that I love him,” Liberty said. “That’s the most important thing. I’m always there to motivate him, but I let him know that I love him. The rest will take care of itself.”
Freeman-Liberty, much like his uncle before him, was a high school basketball star in Chicago. Freeman-Liberty won a state championship as a junior with Whitney Young and then made a return to the state title game last year after committing to Valparaiso. Liberty also won a state title and appeared in a second championship game while attending King College Prep.
Liberty went on to play at Illinois before being drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the second round in 1990. Liberty spent four years in the NBA and continued to play professionally around the world until 2002.
“We talk every day,” Freeman-Liberty said. “He motivates me every day.”
It was shortly after retiring that Liberty spent some time visiting his sister Dee Dee and her son Javon. It didn’t take long for Liberty to realize that his nephew was going to grow up to be a talented basketball player.
“I would see him when he was little and he would just know where the ball should go,” Liberty said. “He was just 6 or 8 years old and he understood the game at a young age. You could see that it was all natural for him. He’d always play with the older kids and he would make the right play. I’d have to ask myself how he was able to see everything on the court. He had the talent right away.”
Liberty started his motivational tactics with videotapes. He’d pop in highlights of his playing days at King and Illinois, but they didn’t have the desired effect.
“Javon doesn’t really look at a lot of that stuff,” Liberty said. “I showed him some high school stuff and you could tell he was not really interested in it. He was too busy looking at how short the shorts were back then.”
Freeman-Liberty didn’t need to see highlights. He needed his uncle’s words. The text messages started when Freeman-Liberty got to Whitney Young and they haven’t stopped since.
Freeman-Liberty chooses his words carefully when speaking with the media, rarely expressing anything beyond what is needed for that exact moment.
It’s the same way he plays the game.
In the second half of Saturday’s 65-61 win at Southern Illinois, Freeman-Liberty stole the ball, fell to the ground while keeping his dribble, got back on his feet and found Bakari Evelyn open for a 3-pointer. The made basket pushed the Crusaders' lead to 52-42 with 9:22 to play.
The play, more fitting for an experienced upperclassmen than a freshman, ended with a stoic Freeman-Liberty getting back on defense, moving on to the next moment. It was another one of Liberty’s lessons.
“I told him that in this first year, he just needs to figure it out,” Liberty said. “Everything is different than high school now. The game is faster, the players are faster. This is the year to figure out how everything works. Matt Lottich is a great coach for him who understands the game because he played it. They are a perfect fit for each other.”
Former Valparaiso assistant coach Emanuel Dildy recruited Freeman-Liberty and secured his commitment in his first, and only, year on the Crusaders coaching staff. When Dildy left for Northwestern in May 2018, there were some Valparaiso fans nervous that Freeman-Liberty might reopen his commitment.
“I didn’t really react,” Freeman-Liberty said. “I already knew that (college basketball) is a business.”
Consider it another lesson from Liberty, who stressed the importance of building a relationship with the head coach. Assistants come and go, Liberty said, but at the end of the day, you play for the head coach.
“We recruit as a staff,” Lottich said. “I think as a younger coach I try to have more of a relationship with the players than maybe some other guys do. I think it’s important to have that personal relationship.”
Freeman-Liberty doesn’t have any complaints about his freshman season at Valparaiso so far. The 6-foot-3 Freeman-Liberty is the only player to have started all 17 games and he leads the Missouri Valley Conference with 1.8 steals per game. He’s also averaging 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He played a team-high 35 minutes in Saturday’s win against the Salukis.
On Tuesday night, Freeman-Liberty will return to Chicago as first-place Valparaiso (11-6, 4-0) takes on second-place Loyola (10-7, 3-1) in an important conference showdown. The game figures to have added meaning for Freeman-Liberty as he’ll battle former Whitney Young teammate Lucas Williamson for the first time in their collegiate careers. Freeman-Liberty expects to have a healthy amount of friends and family in the stands.
“People have been texting and calling, but we only get so much,” Freeman-Liberty said. “At least some people are going to have to watch on TV.”
Williamson, who was a key piece of Loyola’s run to the Final Four last season, is eager to play against Freeman-Liberty for the first time. The sophomore couldn't recall playing against Freeman-Liberty because they were often teammates in practice.
“I’m definitely excited to go up against Javon,” Williamson said. “I haven’t really given him much advice about playing in college, but I knew he’d be fine, just knowing the kind of person and type of player that he is. We know that this is going to be a big game and I know he’ll be up for it.”
Should Valparaiso win, it would be two games up in the loss column on every other team in the Valley just five games into the conference slate. If that’s not motivation enough, Liberty is already preparing his daily text for his nephew.
“I haven’t given him his words yet, but I’m thinking I have an inkling of what I’m going to say,” Liberty said. “I’ll tell him to be patient, that your emotions can get you caught up when you’re going back home. I’ll tell him to breathe deep, think about all those good times back in Chicago and then think about what you need to do out there. Then I’ll tell him I love him. Always.”