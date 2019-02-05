NORMAL, Ill. — Javon Freeman-Liberty played the game of his young career Tuesday night. Derrik Smits played one of his best halves of the season. Even so, it took a gutsy effort from the Valparaiso University men's basketball team in the final three and a half minutes to snap its four-game losing streak.
Freeman-Liberty scored a career-high 27 points while Smits scored all 16 of his points in the second half and the pair combined on a late 11-0 run to give the Crusaders a 69-53 win over Illinois State in a game that featured a little bit of everything.
“These past couple days, past couple weeks, we knew that all of us had to step up," Freeman-Liberty said.
The Crusaders (13-11, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference) had a dream start on Tuesday night, scoring the first 14 points as Freeman-Liberty came out on fire. The freshman had two 3-pointers and a dunk in the first four minutes of the game. Following his second 3-pointer he waved his hands in the air and flashed a wide smile at the Illinois State faithful.
Freeman-Liberty finished with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.
“Best player on the court,” Illinois State coach Dan Muller said. “He’s obviously great overall, but his performance tonight was as good as I’ve seen this year. Part of what’s missing from the stat sheet is his defense. He was better than those three steals. We couldn’t do anything against him.”
It wasn’t until Freeman-Liberty took a breather in the first half that the Redbirds (14-10, 7-4) began to find their rhythm. Illinois State cut a 17-point deficit down to four points with under seven minutes to go in the half. Zach Copeland, who led the Redbirds with 17 points, had a chance to cut Valparaiso’s lead to one point, but his 3-pointer was just off the mark. The Crusaders responded with a 16-3 run to close out the half.
“(Illinois State) is a really talented team and you know there’s going to be runs,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We really are a next-possession team. We could’ve called a timeout (during their run), but we want to play the next possession.”
The Crusaders extended their lead to as many as 24 in the second half as Smits took advantage of Illinois State big man Phil Fayne being sidelined with foul trouble. Smits scored on four of Valparaiso’s first five possessions in the second half and the Crusaders looked like they were going to coast to victory when they took a 51-27 lead with 16:47 remaining.
“They came out and punched us in the mouth,” Illinois State senior guard Keyshawn Evans said. “We had a few little stretches, but you can’t beat a team like that.”
Valparaiso freshman Daniel Sackey scored on a layup with 12:38 remaining to give the Crusaders a 23-point lead, but then Illinois State ripped off a 15-0 run over the next seven minutes. Copeland got the Redbirds within 58-51 with 4:25 left before Smits and Freeman-Liberty once again took over.
Smits scored on back-to-back possessions to push the lead back to double figures and then John Kiser delivered one of several hustle plays he had on Tuesday as he dove face-first to the ground and ripped the ball away from Copeland, leading to a Freeman-Liberty layup on the other end of the court.
“We went through the locker room (after the game) and we talked about each player,” Lottich said. “I saved John for last. I said, ‘Your effort tonight, your ability to play as hard as you do, that embodies everything I want to do out there.'”
Kiser had six points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders while Markus Golder scored eight points in 28 minutes as the junior made his return to the starting lineup.
Fayne had eight points while fouling out in 16 minutes while Copeland and Evans combined for 10 of Illinois State’s 17 turnovers.
“The amount of disrespect that team showed the game of basketball and their opponent tonight was disappointing and embarrassing,” Muller said. “We had guys that thought it was going to be easy, and Valparaiso was spectacular in every facet of the game.”