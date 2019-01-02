VALPARAISO — For 38 minutes on Wednesday, the fresh start the Valparaiso University men's basketball team hoped for entering Missouri Valley Conference play didn't materialize. Then, Markus Golder showed up.
Valparaiso survived a 13-minute, 50-second span with no field goals to stun Illinois State 58-56 on Golder's half-court heave as time expired.
“Obviously, that was a lot of fun,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “I don't know where everyone's at spiritually, but I think someone caught that for us and put it in.”
Lottich, arms raised and fists clenched, saluted the crowd opposite Valparaiso's bench as a mass of bodies moved with him, while players mobbed Golder. Then, the Crusaders circled around the Valparaiso logo at midcourt as Lottich got down in a defensive stance and pumped his fists, exhorting his team.
Amid the pandemonium, Golder felt as relieved as excited — he redeemed himself after missing the potential game-tying free throw with 5.1 seconds remaining.
“There's been times throughout last year when I'd get down on myself,” Golder said. “After missing that third (free throw), I was down on myself. But my brothers picked me up, and that's what they're there for.”
Valparaiso trailed by 10 with two minutes left, but more heroics from Golder kept the Crusaders alive. The redshirt junior drew two offensive fouls on Illinois State's Milik Yarbrough in the last minute of play, including one with 11.4 seconds left that gave Valparaiso a shot to tie. Golder pump faked from deep and got Yarbrough in the air, drawing three free throws with the Crusaders trailing 56-53.
Valparaiso then got the back back after Zach Copeland missed the front end of a 1-and-1.
The wild finish overshadowed a second half that saw Valparaiso score only one point in the first eight-plus minutes after the score was tied 26-26 at half. Illinois State entered Wednesday ranked 200th in Division I in defensive efficiency, according to statistics guru Ken Pomeroy, but that didn't matter as the Crusaders bricked shot after shot.
Once redshirt junior forward Ryan Fazekas broke the drought, however, Lottich said he knew Valparaiso still had a chance — Illinois State (7-7, 0-1 MVC) only held a nine-point lead at the time.
“We knew shots weren't falling,” Fazekas said. “But we knew we had to get stops. It didn't matter if the shots weren't going in; if we get stops, we were gonna go on that run eventually.”
Valparaiso overcame 21 points from Copeland and 14 from Phil Fayne to earn the improbable win, even with Fazekas on the bench in foul trouble for most of the first half. Fazekas led the Crusaders with 14 points, and Valparaiso (8-6, 1-0) will need more of the same from him as they embark on their two-month MVC journey.
“It's one of 18,” Lottich said. “We have 17 more of these things. But we're excited about it, and this was a good one for the Crusaders tonight.”
Markus Golder
Bakari Evelyn
