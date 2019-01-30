VALPARAISO — At 5-foot-9, Valparaiso freshman Daniel Sackey is one of the Missouri Valley Conference’s smallest players.
In time, he could be one of the best.
The lightning-quick Canadian buzzed around the court Tuesday in Valparaiso’s 55-54 overtime loss to Missouri State, making help defenders look like statues. With the Bears up 49-47 in the last 30 seconds of overtime and the Crusaders’ offense going nowhere, Sackey caught the ball outside the 3-point line and bulled his way to the basket, throwing in a fading, off-balance floater that sent the game to overtime.
Less than two months ago, Sackey went scoreless in only two minutes of action against George Washington. Now, he’s a key piece for the Crusaders. Sackey believes his faith is behind his success.
“I was born in a Christian home,” Sackey said. “It’s definitely not just me doing this. It’s all because of God — what he’s done for me, providing (for) me and my family throughout my life.”
Sackey played sporadic minutes throughout the nonconference season, but he has started Valparaiso’s last 10 games, breaking double figures in scoring in each of the last two. Those two games marked Sackey’s highest-scoring efforts against Division I opponents, as he steps into a larger role with veterans Ryan Fazekas, Markus Golder and Derrik Smits missing time due to injury.
Following Valparaiso’s brutal 71-49 loss at Texas A&M on Dec, 19, Sackey returned home to Winnipeg for winter break searching for answers. In doing so, he turned to a theme that has been a constant throughout his life.
Sackey's mother, Mercy, is a pastor and emphasized the importance of her children’s relationship with God. Daniel Sackey maintained his prayer routine while away from home in high school, first at St. Louis Christian Academy before stints at 22 Feet Academy in Greenville, South Carolina, and Thornlea Secondary School in Thornhill, Ontario.
It wasn’t as easy at Valparaiso. Mercy Sackey said that when Daniel arrived home for break, he felt he had slipped with his level of commitment.
While Daniel has always prayed before games, Mercy helped him add more structure to his pregame routine. She started texting Daniel scriptures before each game, and he now meditates before the Crusaders take the court.
“His schedule got a little bit busy,” Mercy Sackey said. “We did talk, but we didn’t consistently put God first, like we used to do. … He realized where his strength was.”
More than two-thirds of the way through the regular season, Daniel Sackey’s role is very different from what many expected. Sackey had mentally prepared himself to play behind older players like Bakari Evelyn and Deion Lavender, if necessary, but he saw 40 minutes of action against Missouri State.
Evelyn said prior to the season that he gives Sackey and fellow freshman guard Javon Freeman-Liberty advice on and off the court as they adapt to the college game, but they’ve surpassed his expectations — Evelyn said both are better defenders than he was as a freshman at Nebraska in 2015-16. Sackey will accept any role and play it to the best of his ability.
“I don’t like selling myself short, but I knew coming in as a freshman I’ve got to be humble as possible,” Sackey said. “It’s not that I wasn’t expecting to start, but I was ready to accept whatever role I was put in.”
Sackey’s last few months haven’t been the only contributors to his development, however. A trip to Spain for the 2016 FIBA Under-17 World Championships helped him learn to play with and against Division I-caliber players.
With star teammates like Duke’s R.J. Barrett, Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis, Florida’s Andrew Nembhard and Vanderbilt’s Simi Shittu, Sackey had to learn to play off the ball. Few point guard prospects with Sackey’s size and explosive ability have to do so in a team-centric, environment like FIBA play, and Sackey credits the experience with speeding up his adjustment to Valparaiso.
Experts peg Barrett as a lock to be selected in the top five of the 2019 NBA Draft, and playing for international recognition brings plenty of pressure of its own. So what’s a road game against a high-profile opponent like West Virginia or Loyola Chicago?
“It prepared me to just never be scared of big names,” Sackey said. “Playing with Team Canada was definitely a huge eye-opener, because I was being asked to play a position I’ve never played before at all.”
Sackey credited Valparaiso’s coaching staff for reminding him how much time he has to grow, but the amount he has contributed in his first season bodes well for his future.
So does his attitude. With one of the most difficult periods of his career behind him and his spiritual balance back where he wants it, Sackey hopes more games like his last two will follow.
“I always reminded him: God is the finisher,” Mercy Sackey said. “You have to put him first, and that’s what he has been doing.”