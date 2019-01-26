VALPARAISO — With leading scorer Ryan Fazekas out, Valparaiso could hardly afford an injury to a second key player.
A third? That hurts.
Starting center Derrik Smits suffered an undisclosed injury prior to the Missouri Valley Conference game and starting forward Markus Golder left less than five minutes in with an apparent injury to his lower left leg. Drake took advantage, as former Merrillville Pirate D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points in a 70-59 Bulldogs victory Saturday.
“Obviously, we were very short-handed today," Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. "We had seven scholarship players available today, and we had guys playing positions they hadn't practiced. We were just a little bit limited on what we could do from an offensive call standpoint."
Once Golder left, Valparaiso consistently had to run with three- or even four-guard groups that threatened to expose the Crusaders in the paint. At one point, Lottich rolled out a lineup with four guards 6-foot-3 and under plus 6-foot-5 wing John Kiser at center.
Considering how short-handed Valparaiso (12-9, 5-3) was, the remaining players battled. While Drake (16-5, 5-3) led most of the way, the margin rarely got beyond six points. The Crusaders cut the lead to four with 3:44 left, but the Bulldogs pulled away with a 9-1 run. Valparaiso shot just 2 of 16 from 3.
Lottich said he had no updates on the status of any of his injured players, and the Crusaders are in a tough position if all three remain out for the near future.
"Really, the message to our guys was just, 'Play hard,' and we did that," Lottich said. "Obviously, we didn't get enough stops. We didn't make enough outside shots. ... One thing that we're gonna need to do is practice with guys in different positions."
Golder injured his leg when he went up strong for a layup and landed awkwardly. He remained on the floor for a short time while a trainer attended to him but then jogged back to the bench without help and remained in the game to shoot his free throws.
Shortly after, Golder left the game and went to the locker room. He emerged late in the half with crutches and a walking boot.
Without Golder, Valparaiso continued to compete defensively against the Missouri Valley Conference's most efficient offense, according to KenPom.com. Bakari Evelyn and Javon Freeman-Liberty shared a high-5 when the latter forced a five-second call shortly after Golder's injury, and Kiser dove out of bounds to save possession for a 3 from Evelyn.
Valparaiso entered halftime down only 29-26 despite shooting 32.3 percent from the field to Drake's 47.8 percent. The Crusaders forced 12 first-half turnovers and grabbed seven offensive rebounds, but the short bench took its toll.
Daniel Sackey and Jaume Sorolla led Valparaiso with 13 points each, but Sackey played 37 minutes, while Freeman-Liberty played the whole game.
“It's all mental," Sackey said. "That's what Coach tries to tell us in the summer time when we're working. ... You've got to get through it."
For the first seven minutes of the second half, Valparaiso mostly stayed within one possession. Drake created separation, however, with a 9-2 run midway through the half capped by a tip dunk from former Griffith Panther Anthony Murphy for two of his 12 points. Murphy's brother, Tremell, added 11.
"We knew it was up against us, with Valpo being the top team in the conference coming in," Wilkins said. "It feels a little better being at home in front of everybody."
Valparaiso chipped away, as Evelyn buried a 3 to cut the lead to four with under eight minutes to play. Drake kept the Crusaders from getting within one possession, however, and Wilkins gave the Bulldogs a 65-55 lead with 2:32 remaining on a pass that somehow found its way through the rim.
“We had a couple of good breaks in there," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. "I thought we got just enough stops and found enough timely buckets there to get the separation."