Ahead of the Valparaiso University men's basketball team's conference opener against Illinois State on Wednesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center, Times correspondent Paul Oren broke down the up-and-down nonconference season and handed out a few awards.
Best win
The Crusaders (7-6) gained a measure of revenge over George Washington on Dec. 8 in a rematch of the 2016 NIT title game. Bakari Evelyn (27 points) and Ryan Fazekas (22 points) both knocked down six 3-pointers to lead Valparaiso to an 82-79 road victory. The teams will meet once again next season at the ARC.
Most improved player
Derrik Smits experienced an offensive breakout early in the season. The junior center scored 20 or more points just once in his first 68 career games before hitting that mark three times in a four-game span, including a career-high 23 points against Wake Forest. Smits has slowed of late, but the 7-foot-1 center could be a load for Missouri Valley Conference opposition.
Biggest surprise
Deion Lavender has not only made an impact in his lone season with the Crusaders, but the graduate transfer from UAB has been one of Valparaiso’s bright spots. Lavender hit double figures in assists against West Virginia and George Washington. Against the Mountaineers he became the first Valparaiso player in 21 years to tally at least 10 assists and zero turnovers in a game.
Slowest start
Junior point guard Bakari Evelyn was expected to take a big step forward this season. Instead the Nebraska transfer has regressed. Evelyn is shooting just 29.2 percent (21 of 72) from the 3-point line, down from 38.3 percent last season. Evelyn leads the Crusaders with 125 field-goal attempts, but he has the lowest shooting percentage (34.4) of any player with more than 40 attempts.
Most potential
While freshman Javon Freeman-Liberty has been a starter since the start of the season, freshman Daniel Sackey clawed his way into the starting lineup in the final nonconference game of the season. Sackey hasn’t put up great numbers — he has the lowest shooting percentage (28.9) among scholarship players — but his speed and athleticism have been tantalizing. Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said earlier this week that he has to appreciate Sackey’s athleticism and grit while helping to mold Sackey into a Division I point guard.
Biggest disappointment
Coming off Loyola’s Final Four run last season, expectations were high for Missouri Valley Conference programs coming into the 2018-19 season. Hopes for a multi-bid league have evaporated as Valley teams went 2-18 against teams from the Power Five conferences and the Big East. Loyola, the preseason pick to repeat as Valley champions, went 7-6 in the non-conference with home losses to Furman, Nevada and Ball State. Illinois State (7-6), Southern Illinois (7-6) and Bradley (8-5) have all had uneven starts to the season after being projected to finish second through fourth, respectively.
The two big surprises have been Drake (11-2) and Indiana State (8-4). The Bulldogs were picked to finish ninth in the Valley preseason poll. Drake, which features four players with ties to Northwest Indiana, currently leads the Valley with a NCAA Evaluation Tool (N.E.T.) ranking of 98. Valparaiso has the fourth-lowest ranking in the conference at 210. The N.E.T. rankings replaced the RPI this season as the primary ranking metric used when selecting the field for the NCAA tournament.