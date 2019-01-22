Alec Peters didn't like John Kiser.
One of the best players to ever put on a Valparaiso uniform was getting ready for his senior year when an unheralded player from Noblesville showed up to the Athletics-Recreation Center for a mid-summer workout. Neither player knew what was at stake in the workout.
Peters was getting in some work with first-year head coach Matt Lottich, while Kiser was taking part in a workout that was arranged by his AAU coach, Billy Shepherd.
“I was verbally committed to Purdue Northwest at the time and Billy told my Dad that he got me a workout at Valparaiso,” Kiser said. “There was no real pressure. I thought it was just a workout at the college level. It was Alec and I working out and then when I was done, they offered me the chance to be a walk-on.”
Kiser didn’t earn an invitation to join the team because he was the fastest, most athletic or most talented player on the floor. What sold Lottich and the Valparaiso coaches on Kiser was that he knew of Peters' stature, and he went right at him anyway.
Kiser was very physical when he defended Peters in that first workout and he didn’t stop. Every single day for the entire year. If Peters was on the floor, Kiser made it difficult for him to score.
It didn't matter that Kiser, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward, was four inches shorter and 30 pounds lighter than Peters.
“He did it with a smile on his face, which probably makes it worse,” Lottich said. “John is country strong. He was able to get under an All-American’s skin and not only do it consistently, but he did it as an incoming freshman.”
Kiser was the nightmare that Peters, Valparaiso’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, never saw coming. Well on his way to becoming a Phoenix Suns draft pick, Peters was big man on campus his senior year. Kiser didn't seem to care.
“John should have been given a scholarship after the first week he was on campus,” Peters said in a Twitter direct message from Russia where he is now in his first year with EuroLeague’s CSKA Moscow. “The way he stepped up and challenged me in practice. He never quit. I even tackled him one time in a small team workout because he was doing such a good job getting at me.”
It wasn’t the first time Kiser had been tasked with battling a star. Shepherd was building an AAU team around current Butler center Joey Brunk when he came across Kiser. It was love at first sight for Shepherd.
“I was looking for pieces to compliment Brunk and John had all these intangibles,” Shepherd said. “He was the hardest playing, hardest working guy on the floor. I loved his basketball decision making. I’m a throwback guy and so is John. It was one of those things where I immediately fell in love with his game. I’d always put John on the opposing team’s best player. I didn’t care if it was a guard or a center. He was getting the best player.”
With each passing workout that first year, Kiser gained respect from Peters and the trust of the coaching staff. When Peters was sidelined for the final four games with a broken foot, Kiser was the one asked to pick up the slack. Kiser earned his first start in the Horizon League tournament and then scored eight points in 24 minutes against Illinois in the first round of the 2017 NIT. Without any pomp and circumstance, or a viral video delivering the news, Kiser quietly earned a scholarship heading into his sophomore year.
“I was just grateful to have the opportunity to get the rest of my school paid for,” Kiser said. “I didn’t care if everyone made a big deal out of it. I was thrilled for the opportunity.”
Kiser is a mechanical engineering major, the first Valparaiso has had since Seth Colclasure graduated in 2006, according to Crusaders associate head coach Luke Gore and Aaron Leavitt, an assistant director for media relations with the athletic department. Kiser was named a Missouri Valley Conference Honorable Mention Scholar-Athlete as a sophomore and can often be found studying while on the road.
“Being a student-athlete, you have so many opportunities to take advantage of,” Kiser said. “You get this free degree and I wanted to take advantage of it more than most people I feel do. Engineering was the thing that I wanted to do to push myself both academically and athletically. Engineers are problem solvers. Engineering is just to get me in the door places and then I’ll find out where I’m going to fit in after that.”
Fitting in on the court has been a challenge for Kiser throughout his career. He didn’t play in eight games as a freshman and missed another six with an ankle injury as a sophomore. He worked his way back from that injury to play a season-high 30 minutes against Illinois State on Feb. 11, 2018, only to play a season-low eight minutes less than two weeks later.
Playing time was even scarcer at the start of his junior season. Kiser averaged 2.8 minutes per game during a month-long stretch in nonconference play and he did not leave the bench in three games during that time. Kiser often played considerably more when he was a walk-on.
That was until Ryan Fazekas went down with a sprained ankle earlier this month. Instead of promoting one of his top reserves into the starting lineup and breaking up the substitution patterns, Lottich called on Kiser and the junior has delivered.
Kiser played a season-high 27 minutes against Northern Iowa on Saturday, scoring seven points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out three assists against zero turnovers.
“John embodies what we want the program to be about,” Lottich said. “People forget because he’s starting now, but John went through a stretch for three or four games where I don’t think he got on the floor. Never a complaint. All I heard was the ball bouncing in the gym and him working on it. Being there completely for the team. We all learn a little bit from John Kiser because he goes about life the right way.”
Kiser is expected to be in the starting lineup when the Crusaders (12-7 overall, 5-1 conference) travel to Indiana State (10-8, 2-4) on Wednesday, but he also could be relegated back to the bench if Fazekas returns to action. If that’s the case, Kiser will simply go back to terrorizing his teammates in practice, much like he did Peters two years ago.
“It’s everybody now,” Kiser said. “Alec was a special assignment my freshman year. Now it’s just the way I practice. If I’m going up against you, you’re going to be battling. I’m just having fun with this experience of playing college basketball. I don’t care how much time I get.”