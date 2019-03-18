Derrik Smits has played his final game in a Valparaiso University uniform.
The 7-foot-1 center announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft on Monday, becoming the third Valparaiso men's basketball player in the last four years to declare early for the draft. Both Alec Peters and Tevonn Walker eventually returned to the Crusaders, but that is not Smits’ plan. The Zionsville native also announced that he will be transferring for his fifth and final year of eligibility.
Smits will be a graduate transfer after redshirting his first year at Valparaiso because of a foot injury. Smits graduated in December and will have immediate eligibility for one season this fall.
“Nothing negative can come out of (declaring for the draft) with the way the rules are today,” Smits said. “In terms of transferring, thought it would be best for my future to go elsewhere; hopefully play better competition.”
Smits, the son of former Indiana Pacers star Rik Smits, made significant strides for the Crusaders this past season. He led Valparaiso in scoring (12.2 points per game) and rebounding (5.7) while adding 31 blocks in 32 games. He scored at least 20 points in five games and registered four double-doubles. Derrik Smits attempted a team-high 142 free throws and shot a team-low 61.3 percent from the foul line.
Derrik Smits averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds as a redshirt sophomore in 2017-18.
“I’ve always been pretty confident,” Derrik Smits said. “(This year) definitely helps my confidence. It showed I can produce more than previous years.”
Derrik Smits said on Monday that he told Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich of his decision to transfer over the weekend when the two spoke on the phone. Once word got out on Monday morning, it didn’t take long for schools to reach out to Derrik Smits.
“My phone has been going crazy,” Derrik Smits said. “Had four schools already talk to us (Derrik and Rik Smits) and it just started an hour ago. It’s kind of a crazy, weird process. I haven’t given any thought to where I might go yet.”
Derrik Smits reached out to many of his teammates over the weekend, talking to several on the phone after he informed them of his decision. '
Derrik Smits entered Valparaiso with much fanfare before he suffered a foot injury the week before his freshman season was about to begin. Derrik Smits was sidelined for Valparaiso’s run to the NIT title game in 2016 and then joined forces with then-incoming freshman Jaume Sorolla, who stands 7 feet tall, to form an imposing frontline starting in 2016-17. However, the two were on the court at the same time just twice, according to Aaron Leavitt, Valparaiso's assistant director of athletics for media relations.*
Derrik Smits appeared in 97 games for the Crusaders, averaging 7.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and .7 blocks in his three seasons.
“There’s been ups and downs; that would happen anywhere,” Derrik Smits said. “I had a positive experience as a whole. I’m very thankful for my four years here. It feels like yesterday that I got here. Definitely been a positive experience and it made me the person I am.”
* Editor's note: This story has been corrected from an earlier version.