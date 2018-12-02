VALPARAISO — While it was a far cry from last season’s embarrassing loss to UC Riverside, the Valparaiso men’s basketball team felt a little unsatisfied after gaining a measure of revenge against the Highlanders with an 82-73 win at the Athletics-Recreation Center on Sunday afternoon.
Derrik Smits led five Valparaiso players in double figures with 18 points and Markus Golder matched his season high with 16 points off the bench, but the Crusaders were never able to quite deliver the knockout blow that would’ve made the final minutes a bit more comfortable.
“Our biggest lead was 14 in the first half and we could’ve pushed that to a lot more,” Golder said. “It has to be a collective effort. We know what we have to do, we just need to go out and do it.”
The Crusaders (5-3) did what they were expected to do on offense. Valparaiso shot 60.0 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from the 3-point line. The perimeter shooting was a vast improvement over last season’s 73-60 loss to the Highlanders in which the Crusaders shot just 12.5 percent (4 of 32) from the 3-point line.
“It feels nice to get (this win), but at the same time, we feel we should win every game,” Smits said. “We can’t be so caught up in what happened last year. It’s just another game.”
Valparaiso led 44-35 at the half and stretched its lead to double digits on numerous occasions in the second half, only for the Highlanders (2-7) to keep clawing back in the game. Dikymbe Martin scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the second half and UC Riverside knocked down seven 3-pointers after the break.
“The conversation in the locker room is we need to develop a killer instinct,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We kind of let them hang around and then they started believing. It took a 40-minute effort.”
Smits continued his string of strong showings, adding six rebounds and a block, while Golder made 3 of 4 3-point attempts. Chesterton native Ryan Fazekas added 14 points and four 3-pointers. Grad transfer Deion Lavender also continued to fill up the stat sheet, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and just one turnover. Bakari Evelyn added 10 points.
The Crusaders return to the ARC on Tuesday evening for a nonconference game with High Point. The Panthers (3-5) are coached by former Kentucky coach Tubby Smith.
Valparaiso last played against a Smith-coached team when the Crusaders took on Kentucky in the 2002 NCAA tournament. Kentucky won the first-round game 83-68.
“It’s going to be special,” Lottich said. “I’m going to ask Coach Smith this, but he was coaching at Kentucky and (I was) playing at an AAU tournament and I hit a shot and (was fouled) and I landed and looked at him and I (flexed in front of him). He may not remember that, but I do. It’s special for me. Kentucky was a place I considered going.”