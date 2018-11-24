The Valparaiso University men's basketball team held its own with West Virginia for much of Saturday afternoon's game, but the Crusaders could never get over the hump in the second half before falling to the Mountaineers.
Sagaba Konate, limited to just two points in the first half, scored West Virginia’s first 13 points of the second half and finished with a career-high 26 points as the Mountaineers defeated Valparaiso 88-76 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Esa Ahmad led all scorers with a career-high 30 points for West Virginia. Derrik Smits had another strong offensive game with 20 points to lead the Crusaders.
“The energy was a lot better today than (Wednesday against SIU-Edwardsville),” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said in a phone interview. “We’ve got to try and find ways to win games like this. We were hitting shots to start the second half, but we couldn’t stop them. I think we’re close, but we’re not there yet.”
The Crusaders trailed 39-36 at the half and either tied the game or cut the deficit to one point on five different occasions at the start of the second half, but Konate answered with a basket each time. Valparaiso was as close as two points with just over 10 minutes remaining, but Konate scored six straight points to help the Mountaineers (3-2) pull away for good.
Konate, one of the best shot blocking big men in the country, finished with five 3-pointers. Konate didn’t attempt a perimeter shot in his first two years at West Virginia and the junior was 4 of 12 from the 3-point line in the first four games of the season.
“We were willing to live with him as a staff shooting 3s,” Lottich said. “We kind of had to pick our poison because Derrik had to stay in (the post).”
Smits finished 9 of 12 from the floor while blocking five shots, which was both a career high and a game high. The 7-foot-1 redshirt junior added seven rebounds and played a team-high 34 minutes as Jaume Sorolla (ankle) missed his sixth straight game to start the season. Sorolla made the trip to Morgantown and was in uniform for the first time this year, but Sorolla never got off the bench.
“He’s not entirely ready,” Lottich said. “He could’ve played, but I don’t want him to tweak it and for us to lose him for a more extended period of time. If we bring him back too early, that’s going to hurt us. It’s really hard to think big picture, but we have to do that.”
Chesterton native Ryan Fazekas had 15 points while hitting three 3-pointers and Markus Golder added 13 points and five rebounds. Graduate transfer Deion Lavender had 10 assists and no turnovers, becoming the first Valparaiso player to tally at least 10 assists without a turnover since Bryce Drew (11 assists) did it on Jan. 8, 1997.
The Crusaders (3-3) will travel to Las Vegas on Sunday and stay out west until a Wednesday night tilt against UNLV in the final installment of the Mountain West/Missouri Valley Conference Challenge.
“I was happy with the fight and the effort and the togetherness that we showed as a team,” Lottich said. “I think our team did take a positive step forward in that regard. It’s going to be a continual building of this team.”