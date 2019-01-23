TERRE HAUTE — Matt Lottich didn’t mince words when he was asked to summarize Valparaiso’s performance at Indiana State on Wednesday night.
“It’s just flat unacceptable,” Lottich said after the Crusaders fell 70-53 to the Sycamores.
The Crusaders took one step forward and two steps back throughout the entire night as Indiana State scored 22 points off turnovers and routinely pounded the ball inside. Valparaiso trailed by 11 points at halftime and could never get closer in the second half as the Crusaders made one mistake after another.
“That’s just not who we’ve been,” Lottich said. “We didn’t compete very hard tonight. We didn’t do the things that have allowed us to be (tied for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference).”
The Sycamores (11-8, 3-4), who are known more for their strong perimeter presence, kept pushing the ball inside against Valparaiso’s big men Derrik Smits and Jaume Sorolla. Indiana State scored 40 points in the paint as Emondre Rickman had 12 points while Bronson Kessinger added 10 points.
“We wanted to do that,” Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. “We wanted to throw it in there and try to get their defense to collapse. Then (on defense), we didn’t want them to get anything easy inside. We wanted to make it tough on them.”
The Crusaders (12-8, 5-2) went nearly six scoreless minutes in the first half as Indiana State opened up a 21-12 lead. Rickman kept working inside with back-to-back baskets and the Sycamores led by as many as 14 points in the first half before Valparaiso closed it to 32-21 at the break.
Valparaiso appeared to be more in sync on offense in the second half, but the Crusaders still couldn’t find a defensive stop.
“Defensively, we just couldn’t catch a break,” Valparaiso junior Markus Golder said.
Golder and Smits each had 14 points to lead the Crusaders while Deion Lavender added 10 points and seven rebounds. The three were little match for Indiana State’s fine-tuned offense that was led by Tyreke Key’s 22 points, five rebounds and four assists. Cooper Neese added 14 points off the bench.
“You don’t get back by outscoring them, you get back in the game by getting stops and we just couldn’t do that consistently,” Lottich said.
The Crusaders return to the Athletics-Recreation Center on Saturday night against Drake. Lottich is expecting a lot of film study and hard work in the practice gym between Thursday’s practice and Saturday night’s game.
“We are going to get better and we are going to play tougher,” Lottich said. “That was not who we are. That is not going to be a team I coach. We’re going to learn from that.”