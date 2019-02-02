As Valparaiso clanked shot after shot and fell behind Evansville late in the second half Saturday, the offensive ineptness looked reminiscent of each of the Crusaders’ Missouri Valley Conference losses.
For the fifth time in six games, Valparaiso failed to score 60 points. Even with redshirt junior forward Markus Golder back from a left ankle injury, the Crusaders couldn’t put the ball in the basket no matter what they tried.
Nothing worked.
Now, they must somehow regroup after a 64-53 loss to the Aces knowing that leading scorer Ryan Fazekas likely won’t suit up on Tuesday at Illinois State.
“The first thing is, we’ve got to continue to play the right way, and for the most part we have,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “The other thing is, your offense can never affect your defense, and I thought it did a little bit today. I think we got out of sorts a bit, and we’ve just got to get back to locking in defensively.”
Valparaiso radio commentator Todd Ickow confirmed on the broadcast that Fazekas will miss Tuesday’s game, and the Crusaders (12-11, 5-5) continue to sink in the league standings without him. Lottich pointed out that while both teams made 21 field goals, Evansville converted 7-of-20 shots from deep compared to 2-of-10 for Valparaiso.
While Golder’s return added a 36 percent 3-point shooter to the lineup, Valparaiso’s next-best outside threat is Bakari Evelyn, who has shot 30.4 percent for the year after an 0 for 4 day at Evansville.
“I’ve got to watch the film, but I thought we got good shots," Lottich said. "They just didn’t go in there, so that made it difficult.”
Valparaiso jumped out to an early lead thanks to its defense, as the Crusaders held Evansville to three points in the first nine minutes. Golder checked in less than four minutes into the game for his first action since he suffered a left ankle injury in the opening minutes of the Crusaders’ loss to Drake a week ago.
Golder didn’t appear to run with a limp and added 12 points, bailing out the Crusaders with a couple of mid-range jumpers at the end of the shot clock.
“He was kind of a game-time decision and said he could go,” Lottich said. “We added a guy that can score and score consistently, which is something that we’ve had a hard time doing.”
Valparaiso held an early 18-10 lead, but the offense dried up late in the first half. Evansville tied the game at 24 on a 3-pointer by Shea Feehan with one minute remaining, but Javon Freeman-Liberty knocked down a 3 of his own to end the half on a Crusaders possession that looked destined for failure.
Derrik Smits held his own against Evansville big men John Hall and Evan Kuhlman, both of whom drew Smits away from the basket as dangerous outside shooters. The two shot a combined 2 of 7 from 3, allowing Valparaiso to survive what Lottich saw as a possible match-up problem entering the game.
Evansville used a 9-0 run to take the lead in the second, but Golder got the Crusaders back into it. He scored seven points in a 10-2 run for Valparaiso, including one sequence when he tipped a missed free throw by Smits out for an offensive rebounded and relocated to the left corner for a 3 with 9:39 remaining.
As Golder turned around and yelled in excitement to the Crusaders’ bench behind him, it seemed Valparaiso had all the momentum. But Evansville answered with 11 straight points, as Valparaiso went 3:38 without scoring. The Crusaders didn’t get within six points in the last five minutes.
“We couldn’t adjust and lock back in,” Lottich said. “If we’re struggling to score, then we’ve got to make it hard for them to score, which we didn’t tonight in the second half.”