VALPARAISO — Matt Lottich’s mood swings drastically after losses.
Following Valparaiso University's road win over Southern Illinois, the Crusaders men's basketball head coach rattled through a list of Pro Baseball Hall of Fame nominees prior to media availability in his office. He animatedly discussed whether names such as Billy Wagner and Gary Sheffield will be voted in.
After Tuesday’s 71-54 loss at Loyola Chicago? Lottich addressed questions in an undertone and gave business-like responses typical from him after bad games.
Whether that demeanor extends into practice and film sessions remains to be seen as they are closed to the media, but Lottich doesn’t seem like a coach who forgets about losses immediately. Perhaps that sense of seriousness has helped Valparaiso post a 5-1 record after losses this season.
“We’ve just got to get better at what we do,” Lottich said during Thursday's media availability. “Usually after a loss, you have guys’ attention maybe a little bit more.”
As Northern Iowa (8-10, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference) visits the Athletics-Recreation Center on Saturday, Valparaiso (11-7, 4-1) will hope for a turnaround after trailing by as much as 29 to Loyola in the second half.
The Crusaders are determined to erase Tuesday’s blowout, as redshirt senior guard Deion Lavender said he, Derrik Smits and Bakari Evelyn each spoke in the locker room after the game in an attempt to encourage and galvanize teammates.
“It was a good learning experience for us, if we use it the right way,” Lavender said. “Obviously, we lost. But we knew that we lost, and we knew that everybody’s heads were working on moving forward. As we walked out of the locker room after the game, I think everybody’s eyes were looking forward.”
Northern Iowa is off to an encouraging start in the MVC after a disappointing 5-8 nonconference record, and the Panthers have won two straight. Freshman guard AJ Green leads the team with 14.4 points per game and possibly looks like a future All-MVC player, but he has only shot 38.4 percent from the field this season.
The Panthers rank 257th among 353 Division I teams in Ken Pomeroy’s offensive efficiency ratings, and they play at the slowest tempo in the league. They grab the league’s second-highest percentage of defensive rebounds, behind only Loyola, and have allowed just 55 points per game in their three MVC wins.
“They guard really, really well,” Lottich said. “They block out every time. They’re just disciplined.”
It’s unclear whether Valparaiso will have leading scorer Ryan Fazekas back from a sprained right ankle — Lottich said Fazekas is “feeling better” but stopped short of saying he would play — so the Crusaders could be in for a low-scoring game.
Lottich said Evelyn feels better after he played only 12 first-half minutes against Loyola due to suffering flu-like symptoms, and having a third ball-handler back will take pressure off Lavender and freshman point guard Daniel Sackey.
Northern Iowa swept Valparaiso last season, and the Crusaders can push their home win streak to four games with their first MVC victory over the Panthers. If Valparaiso continues its trend of recovering from losses, the loss to Loyola could end up as no more than a road setback against arguably the league’s best team.
“We’ve been practicing really well,” Lavender said. “It just came down to execution on the (Loyola) game. We don’t need to take any steps backward, that’s for sure.”