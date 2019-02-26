Valparaiso (14-15, 7-9) vs. Bradley (16-13, 8-8)
Location: Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; 7 p.m. Wednesday
Bottom line
Bradley seeks revenge on Valparaiso after dropping the first matchup in Valparaiso. The teams last played on Jan. 8, when the Crusaders shot 49 percent from the field while limiting Bradley's shooters to just 30.9 percent on their way to a 61-50 victory.
Big men on campus
The Crusaders are led by Derrik Smits and Javon Freeman-Liberty. Smits is averaging 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while Freeman-Liberty is putting up 11 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Braves have been led by Darrell Brown and Elijah Childs, who are scoring 15.1 and 12.2 per game, respectively.
Elijah struggles from deep
Childs has connected on 18.8 percent of the 48 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 66.2 percent of his foul shots this season.
Streak scoring
Bradley has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73.3 points while giving up 60.7.
Assist-to-FG ratio:
The Braves have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Crusaders. Bradley has an assist on 35 of 67 field goals (52.2 percent) over its previous three contests while Valparaiso has assists on 22 of 75 field goals (29.3 percent) during its past three games.
Did you know
Bradley is ranked second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 28 percent. The Braves have averaged 9.4 offensive boards per game.