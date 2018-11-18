The Valparaiso University men's basketball team got a coveted opportunity to play a high-major program on a neutral court Sunday morning, but the Crusaders couldn’t knock down enough shots to take down Wake Forest.
The Demon Deacons used a 9-2 run late in the second half to provide some separation and Valparaiso was not able to get closer than two possessions in the final moments of a 69-63 loss in the consolation final of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
The Crusaders shot just 21.1 percent (4 of 19) from behind the 3-point line with Bakari Evelyn and Ryan Fazekas combining to miss 10 of their 12 3-point attempts.
“It’s our third game in four days and there’s some fatigue,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said in a phone interview. “We’re playing a more athletic team in Wake Forest. Maybe that contributes. I think we’re good shooters, we just have not been able to make shots. ... We’ll get them to fall.”
While the perimeter game was lacking, redshirt junior center Derrik Smits played one of his finest games in a Valparaiso uniform. The 7-foot-1 Smits scored a career-high 23 points, with 19 coming in the second half. Evelyn and Deion Lavender took turns feeding the ball inside to Smits, who used a variety of moves to score seemingly at will against Wake Forest.
“We needed Derrik to be an offensive threat for us and he was,” Lottich said. “He needed it. He put together three really strong offensive halves starting with the second half against Monmouth and then today. He kept us in it. Now we need other guys to start hitting shots.”
Javon Freeman-Liberty had 11 points for the Crusaders (2-2) and the freshman has now scored in double figures in all four games this season. Fazekas added seven points and five rebounds while Lavender continued his balanced production with six points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals, against three turnovers.
The Crusaders will return to the Athletics-Recreation Center on Wednesday evening for a non-conference game against SIU-Edwardsville.
“We learned a lot about ourselves (in Myrtle Beach),” Lottich said. “Playing Western Kentucky and being in that game, they’re one of the more talented teams in the country. Beating a Monmouth that has a great program and then an ACC school, I thought if we made a couple of shots, we win that game. I’m optimistic, but we need to get better.”